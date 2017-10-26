 Skip Nav
The Only Protein Bars That Are Worth Buying

No matter who you are or what you do, you need protein. It builds muscle, keeps your bones strong, and helps you lose weight (if that's what you're going for). But when you're in a hurry to get from one place to the next, you may not have time to sit down and have grilled chicken or a tofu scramble. That's when you reach for a protein bar, especially if you've just finished a workout. But you have to make sure you're not unwrapping a bar that's full of crap preservatives and unknown ingredients. Not to worry. We're here to help out. Here are some of the healthiest protein bars out there, so you know you're getting the good stuff when you bite into them.

RXBAR
GoMacro MacroBars
Vega Protein + Snack Bar
Picky Bars
Garden of Life Performance Protein Bar
Perfect Bar
Aloha Organic Protein Bars
Oatmega Protein Bar
Rise Protein Bars
Grab the Gold Snack Bar
Nugo Dark
Pegan Protein Bar
Tone It Up Protein Bar
