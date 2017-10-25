 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
Beginner Fitness Tips
12 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Strong, Chiseled Arms
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
18 Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes That Basically Cook Themselves

When you spend all day at work or running errands, it can be pretty intimidating to cook a decent meal and squeeze in some exercise. But healthy living doesn't have to mean spending every spare second in the kitchen or gym! These nutritious slow-cooker recipes can be prepped ahead of time so there's a hot meal ready whenever you are. Whether you have a hard time carving out time for breakfast or spend your entire evening preparing dinner, these healthy recipes are worth trying — they basically cook themselves!

Related
22 Healthy Soup Recipes to Warm You Over
Healthy Chicken Carnitas
Santa Fe-Style Paleo Vegetable Soup
Roasted Chicken
Chickpea Coconut Curry With Sweet Potatoes
Mexican Breakfast Casserole
Perfect Steel-Cut Oats
Low-Calorie Beef and Vegetable Stew
Vegetarian Chili
Split Pea Soup
Chocolate-Cherry Oatmeal
Low-Calorie Sweet and Sour Chicken
Butternut Squash Lentil Soup
Chicken Fajitas
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Steel-Cut Oats
Protein-Rich Mexican Chicken
Squash, Sweet Potato, Carrot, and White Bean Soup
Braised Chicken
Veggie Bean Chili
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Slow CookerHealthy RecipesHealthy Living
Healthy Eating Tips
A How-to For Crafting the Ultimate Weight-Loss Salad
by Michele Foley
Spiralizer Review
Food Reviews
Are Spiralized Veggies Actually Worth the Hype?
by Erin Cullum
Vegan Rice Krispies Treats
Healthy Recipes
6-Ingredient Marshmallow-Free Rice Krispies Treats
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Late-Night Snacks That Are Low in Calories
Healthy Living
12 Healthy Snacks That Are Perfect For the Midnight Munchies
by Leta Shy
Pre-Workout Snack Ideas
Healthy Eating Tips
The Best Snacks to Fuel Your Workout
by Leta Shy
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds