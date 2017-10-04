 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Healthy and Homemade 60-Calorie Peppermint Patties
Women's Health
Bookmark This Page For When You Forget to Take Your Birth Control
Trader Joe's
Here's Exactly What Trader Joe's Cauliflower Pizza Crust Tastes Like

Healthy Things to Do Before Your 30s

30 Things to Do For Your Health Before You Turn 30

So you're about to turn 30. Or maybe you're not as close. Either way, being in your 20s is the perfect time to get your life sorted before proper adulthood sets in with the big 3-0. Let's be real, you're about to enter a new chapter, one just as awesome as your 20s chapter but slightly more grown-up — it's the decade where you switch from Smirnoff Ice to something a little more refined. It's also the chapter in your life where being healthy counts, so here are 30 things you need to get sorted in your 20s, so you can enter your 30s like a champ.

Related
10 Things Every Woman Should Do to Help Prevent Breast Cancer
  1. Find a doctor you trust.
  2. Get into the habit of having regular check-ups with your trusty doctor.
  3. Pap smears, as bad as they are to endure, need to happen regularly. Stay on top of this, tell your friends, sisters, mums, grandmothers and aunties. It's important, ladies!
  4. Know how to check your breasts for lumps and irregularities.
  5. Don't buy into the "It's harder to stay fit the older you are" mentality. Stay active in a way that supports your health.
  6. Learn to love meditation.
  7. Get monthly (or bimonthly) massages.
  8. Get health insurance.
  9. Stop skipping meals.
  10. Create an achievable daily routine that incorporates exercise and healthy eating.
  11. Nail your daily routine.
  12. Stay away from soft drink. You don't need it — the fizzy stuff contains zero nutritional benefits, FYI.
  13. Create a 10-minute workout that you'll promise to do when you skip a scheduled workout.
  14. Brush and floss your teeth at least twice a day.
  15. Get your skin checked. You've probably been burnt at least once in your almost 30 years. Enough said, really.
  16. Work out your sleep number.
  17. Learn how to cook five healthy meals. That's one for each day of the working week. Need ideas? Here you go.
  18. Get in tune with your feelings. Could your constant stress be anxiety? Recognize the signs and know that it's OK to seek help.
  19. Quit the diets. Healthy living is where it's at.
  20. Stop biting your fingernails.
  21. Always wear a supportive sports bra when exercising.
  22. Stop eating out of the jar/box/packet. The best way to control your portions is to plate up.
  23. Practice self-love.
  24. Stop binge-drinking.
  25. Don't be afraid to hit up the weights room at the gym. You deserve to be there!
  26. Get into the habit of drinking eight glasses of water a day.
  27. Don't ignore injuries caused while training. Visit your chiropractor or physio and get it sorted before it gets worse.
  28. Break up with the vending machine, and fall in love with healthy snacking.
  29. Try adding turmeric to your diet.
  30. Quit smoking!
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
Join the conversation
Fitness MotivationHealthy Living
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds