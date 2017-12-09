 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
This Rule Could Be the Key to Losing Weight
Healthy Recipes
18 Healthy Dinners That Are 5 Ingredients or Less
Healthy Eating Tips
Become a Healthy Baker With These Surprising Butter Substitutes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Ways to Make Your Morning Toast Healthier

There's no better way to feed yourself for getting up and out of bed in the morning than making yourself a piece (or two) of toast. But if you're trying to reduce your daily calorie intake, you might need to rethink some of the hidden calories that you're spreading on your toast every day.

However, if you can't face a morning without your beloved toasted bread, we've rounded up seven low-calorie topping options that will let you have your toast — and eat it too!

If you still want something sweet, try pairing ricotta with your favorite in-season fruit or honey. Compared to jam, ricotta is packed with protein and contains less sugar.
Bring our your inner Italian girl by dicing up some tomatoes, onion, and basil for a bruschetta to top your toast. Finish with drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of salt and you'll have a breakfast worthy of Jamie Oliver's Instagram.
Try cottage cheese as a low-calorie alternative. It's packed full of protein that will keep you fuller for longer.
If hummus and crackers are your thing, have you tried it on top of toast? Creamy and nutty, hummus is also ridiculously high in protein, so it should keep you full until lunch.
As probably everyone's favorite toast topping, avocados are full of the good stuff (fiber, potassium, and folate, to name some of it). Paired with some cherry tomatoes and a sprinkle of salt and pepper, you'll have a breakfast everyone will be jealous of.
If you've got a sweet tooth and need a quick hit of energy, try pairing your favorite nut butter with chopped banana for an easy and delicious potassium-rich breakfast. You can also sub out toast for sweet potato!
It seems simple, but eggs on toast really is one of the easiest breakfast options, whether they're scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. As a great source of protein and B vitamins, you can be sure eggs on toast will give you the best start to your day.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingToastBreakfast
Holiday Living
Better-Than-Pillsbury Homemade Cinnamon Rolls
by Anna Monette Roberts
DIY Smoothie Freezer Packs
Healthy Eating Tips
2 Reasons to Make Smoothie Freezer Packs
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy No-Cook Breakfasts
Healthy Recipes
12 No-Cook Breakfasts That Support Your Weight-Loss Goals
by Lizzie Fuhr
Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes
Healthy Recipes
25 Healthy Recipes That Make Chicken Breast Taste Exciting
by Rachel Fendel
Keto Breakfast Recipes
Healthy Recipes
These Are the Keto Breakfast Recipes You've Been Waiting For
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds