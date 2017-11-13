 Skip Nav
Diet Tips
Forget the 80/20 Rule! This Trainer Says to Follow the 90/10 Rule to Lose Weight
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
Women's Health
The Photo That Is Helping Women Detect Breast Cancer
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Your 10-Day Bridal Detox Plan

The following post was originally featured on Inspired By This and written by blogger Leila Lewis, who is a part of POPSUGAR Select.

When it comes to your wedding, you want to look and feel your best so we sought the expert in bridal nutrition, Kara Stout, to give you the low-down on how to detox before the big day. There's a lot of regimens out there for detoxing, but Kara promises this one won't result in "hangry" moments. Instead, it feeds your body the things it needs and restricts what it doesn't. She's guiding us through the before + after and even sharing her go to recipes with a sample 3 day menu!

Often, when you think of cleanses or detoxes, you think misery and starvation. Well, not this simple and gentle detox, my healthy bride-to-be. This plan is all about clean, whole foods that will give you energy, decrease toxins, provide lots of nutrients, promote clear, pretty skin, and give you the perfect jumpstart to a healthier lifestyle overall.

Prepping for your detox:
Begin to decrease your caffeine, sugar, alcohol, dairy, and gluten a week or two prior so it's not such a shock to the body. Also, begin to include more green leafy veggies, vegetables and water. You also want to mentally prepare to help you stay motivated, encouraged and feeling positive.

Before you begin, I recommend writing down why you are doing this detox and your top 3 detox goals. It's also important to enlist an accountability partner or, better yet, a partner to do this detox with you . . . ahem . . . your fiancé (I mean you're in it together for all things right?) or your MOH could also be a great partner.

What to add in:

  • Warm water with lemon + cayenne pepper
  • Green leafy veggies
  • Abundance + variety of veggies
  • Clean protein
  • Healthy fats
  • Gluten-free whole grains
  • Fruit
  • Water, water, water (drink 1/2 your body weight in oz/day)
  • Apple cider vinegar
  • Dandelion Tea

What to Cut Out:

  • Alcohol
  • Added refined sugar
  • Artificial Sweeteners
  • Caffeine/Coffee
  • Dairy
  • Fried Foods
  • Gluten
  • Refined Carbs

Try not to focus on what you can't eat or drink, but rather all the variety of foods you can eat. You want to focus on fresh whole foods that are clean. The word clean eating gets thrown around a lot especially in marketing, but what it means is free of artificial colors, artificial sweeteners, refined sugar, trans fat, pesticides, antibiotics, hormones, GMOs, etc. It means eating real, whole foods that are unprocessed or minimally processed and that are as close to how they come in nature as possible.

Some detoxes don't allow meat, however this one does. If you enjoy meat, then you can consume on this detox, just make sure it's clean protein (organic, pasture-raised, grass-fed, fresh-caught). You want to eat a small portion, no bigger than the size of your palm, and enjoy veggies in abundance with any animal protein you consume.

I know fruit has gotten a bit of a bad name lately, but I'm all for fruit! It's a whole food that's an excellent source of vitamins and antioxidants and has many benefits. During this detox, you want to choose mostly low-glycemic fruit like strawberries, blueberries, grapefruit, watermelon, oranges, and plums to name a few. Or halve the fruit that is a little higher in sugar such as bananas or apples.

Snacking: Ideally, try not to snack in between meals during this detox. However, if you find yourself really hungry, you can snack on options such as sliced cucumbers + 1/2 avocado, fresh vegetable juice, gluten-free toast with almond butter and strawberries, or homemade hummus + veggies.

Here are some example days + recipes to get you started:

Day 1:
Breakfast: Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding Ingredients: 1 cup unsweetened almond milk 1/4 cup chia seeds 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 1/2 tablespoon pure maple syrup grade B 1 teaspoon cinnamon Directions: Combine all ingredients into a mixing bowl and stir well. Cover the bowl with Saran Wrap. Place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, take out your chia pudding, top with fruit, berries, nuts, seeds or unsweetened coconut flakes & enjoy! Pre-Lunch: Drink 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with full glass of water.
Lunch: Avocado toast on gluten-free bread (I prefer the Food for Life brand) with baby arugula, lemon, sea salt, hemp seeds, and tomatoes. Mid-Afternoon: Drink Dandelion Tea plain, do not sweeten. Pre-Dinner: Drink 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with full glass of water.
Dinner: Shiitake Mushroom Lettuce Wraps
Day 2:
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with lots of fresh veggies, 1/2 avocado + The Honeymooner juice on the side. The Honeymooner Juice Ingredients: 1/2 cup pineapple 1 cucumber 1 lemon 1 small apple (or 1/2 large apple) 2 large handfuls baby spinach 1 handful broccoli 5-6 sprigs cilantro Directions: Juice the pineapple, cucumber, lemon and apple first. Next, juice the spinach, broccoli and cilantro. Stir and serve. Pre-Lunch: Drink 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with full glass of water. Lunch: Summer Shrimp Salad (minus the honey in the dressing & only 1/2 mango) Mid-Afternoon: Drink Dandelion Tea. Pre-Dinner: Drink 1 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar with full glass of water. Dinner: Quinoa and vegetable stir-fry (using coconut oil).
Day 3:
Dinner: Jalapeño stuffed grass-fed burgers with baked sweet potato fries + side kale salad with olive oil and lemon dressing.
Additional detox practices to add in:
Results: Your results will depend on how healthy and clean your diet was prior to beginning this detox and how much caffeine, sugar and alcohol you consume on a regular basis. Side effects: With this being a gentle detox full of whole foods, you shouldn’t experience too many negative side effects. However, you may experience headaches due to caffeine or sugar withdrawal. If you do get a headache, drink lots of water, drink peppermint tea, dab peppermint oil on your temples or you can drink white or green tea to give you a little caffeine to help. If you “mess up”: If you deviate from the detox for one meal or even one day, don’t beat yourself up, stay positive and just get right back on track. Don’t feel like you’ve ruined the whole thing, because you haven’t. After you’ve completed the detox: Don’t indulge in everything you haven’t eaten all at once. Trust me, you do not want to do this. You will.not.feel.great! Slowly begin to add back in some of the things you enjoy, and if you find that you loved how you felt without, let’s say, gluten or added sugar, then continue leaving that out or eating a lot less. If you have any medical conditions or are taking certain medications, make sure to check with your doctor before starting this detox.
Vendors Detox + Recipes: Kara Stout Photography: Charla Storey Photography Florals + Styling: Wedfully Yours Stationery: Pink Champagne Paper
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
DetoxesHealthy Eating TipsHealthy LivingWomen's HealthWedding
Healthy Eating Tips
Set Yourself Up For Weight-Loss Success: 20+ Ways to Meal Prep
by Jenny Sugar
Should I Elope?
Advice
I Always Swore I Would Elope — Here’s What Changed My Mind
by Lisa Peterson
What Is the Healthiest Fast Food?
Healthy Eating Tips
What Is the Healthiest Drive-Through Option? Let's Take a Look
by Dominique Astorino
Turmeric Health Benefits
Healthy Eating Tips
The Weight-Loss Wonder That Is Sitting on Your Spice Rack
by Lizzie Fuhr
How Many Calories Should You Eat in a Day?
Healthy Eating Tips
We Asked an Expert How Many Calories You Need in a Day, and the Answer May Surprise You
by Tarah Chieffi
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds