100-Calorie Fluffy and Sweet Vegan Pancakes
25+ Healthy Lunches That Are So Easy to Take to Work, It'll Make Your Head Spin

When you're rushing out the door in the morning, the last thing on your mind is packing a full lunch for yourself. We get that, and we've been there many times. Rather than grabbing fast food on your lunch hour, these healthy recipes will save you from eating something that might make you feel bloated and tired later on. Every one of these lunches is easy to pack and take to work — no soups, chilis, or messy finger foods here. Just a lot of healthy, nutritious food that fits easily into a Tupperware and travels well. Lunch just got a whole lot more fun!

Sweet Potato Mason Jar Salad
Veggie Sandwich
Quinoa Wrap
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Raw Gorilla Wraps
Slow-Cooker Beans and Quinoa
Thai Citrus Chicken Salad
Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
Roasted Sweet Potato and Black Bean Burrito
Sweet Potato Quinoa Patty
Healthy Chicken Salad
Vegan Spring Rolls
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Cucumber Corn Salad
Vegan Banh Mi
Edamame Paté California Rolls
Thai Peanut Soba Noodles
Indian-Spiced Veggie Burgers
Avocado Chicken Salad
Avocado Shell Salad
Rainbow Quinoa Salad
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Not-Tuna Salad
Red, White, Bean, and Basil Frittata
Vegan Pasta Salad
Taco Salad
Mediterranean Quinoa Salad
Healthier Cobb Salad
Kale, Almond, and Shredded Veggie Salad
Apple Cabbage Detox Salad
