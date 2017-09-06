 Skip Nav
14 Meat-Free Recipes With Over 20 Grams of Protein

If you are craving more plant-based recipes, but also regularly strength train, these recipes are here for you. The following breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes are all protein-packed vegetarian recipes that are in line with your cravings and fuel my body. All of these dishes offer a whopping 20 grams of protein or more!

Almond Protein Pancakes
Shakshuka With Swiss Chard
Red, White, Bean, and Basil Frittata
Cookie Dough Overnight Oats
Broccoli Slaw Stir-Fry
Lemon-Soy Edamame Barley Bowl
Veggie Mac and Cheese
Squash and Quinoa Chili
Chickpea and Kale Stew
Really Simple Bean Burgers
Spaghetti With Greek-Yogurt Tomato Sauce
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Three-Bean Soup
