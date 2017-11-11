 Skip Nav
Spread Some Holiday Cheer With These Tasty, Healthy Vegan Recipes

We're finally hitting that time of year when we're surrounded by pumpkins, squashes, sweet potatoes, and lots of cinnamon. Just because you have a dairy intolerance or are trying to eat fewer animal products doesn't mean you have to miss out on all this tasty holiday goodness, though. We gathered some of the tastiest vegan dishes you can make for yourself or bring to a party. They're all seasonal, and they're all so delicious that we doubt your friends will even notice there's no milk or meat involved.

Vegan Green Bean Casserole
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Cumin-Spiced Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Roasted Butternut Squash
Butternut Squash Farinata With Arugula Salad and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
Vanilla Bean Healthy Sweet Potato Casserole With Crunchy Pecan-Oat Topping
Herb and Cheese Drop Biscuits
Vegan Apple Coconut Crumble Pie
Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Millet, Lentil, and Pomegranate Salad
Fall Farmers Market Salad
Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Pumpkin Pie
Chickpea and Kale Stew
Creamy Nutmeg Broccoli Soup
Protein-Packed Pumpkin Pie Bars
Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing
Pumpkin Pie Pudding
Candied Acorn Squash Rings
Wild Rice, Lentil, and Cranberry-Stuffed Delicata Squash
Cranberry-Pear Wild Rice Stuffing
Vegan Sweet Potato Pie
Roasted Roots Soup
Squash, Sweet Potato, Carrot, and White Bean Soup
Apple Cranberry Crisp
Tomato Lentil Soup
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Vegan, Grain-Free Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Sweet Potato Banana Bread
Mini Caramel Apples
Paleo Carrot Pasta
Maple-Cumin Tofu With Farro
