Spread Some Holiday Cheer With These Tasty, Healthy Vegan Recipes

We're finally hitting that time of year when we're surrounded by pumpkins, squashes, sweet potatoes, and lots of cinnamon. Just because you have a dairy intolerance or are trying to eat fewer animal products doesn't mean you have to miss out on all this tasty holiday goodness, though. We gathered some of the tastiest vegan dishes you can make for yourself or bring to a party. They're all seasonal, and they're all so delicious that we doubt your friends will even notice there's no milk or meat involved.