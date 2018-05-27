 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground ⚡️
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
1 Trainer Says This Is the Biggest Mistake People Make When They're Boxing
60-Minute Circuit Workout
Weight Loss
This Intense Workout Will Get You the Body You Want
What Is Intermittent Fasting?
intermittent fasting
5 Types of Intermittent Fasting (and the 1 a Dietitian Recommends)
Healthy No-Bake Dessert Recipes
Healthy Recipes
40 No-Bake Treats You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

How to Box

1 Trainer Says This Is the Biggest Mistake People Make When They're Boxing

If you've ventured beyond traditional workout classes and into the world of boxing, then you already have a drive and passion for hitting stuff. But just because you have a good boxer's stance and a Rocky playlist doesn't mean that you are ready to step into the ring. In fact, Work Train Fight (WTF) lead trainer Nikki Campbell often sees newbies boxing with poor form — a surefire way to cause injury and be a less efficient fighter.

"I have a plethora of items that people do wrong that could easily be fixed with one or two cues to make their boxing a lot more efficient, look better, and make you feel a lot stronger in your punches as well," she told POPSUGAR. The biggest one — and a bit of a shocker for anyone who doesn't box — is that beginners box by solely relying on their arms, according to Campbell.

Related:
Is Boxing Good For Weight Loss?
Why Boxing Is One of the Best Workouts For Weight Loss

People see limbs flying and think all it takes is extending the arm out, when in reality 90 percent of your punch comes from your legs and core, Campbell said. "We always say the number one muscle people use when they punch and they box is their legs," she said. When teaching classes at WTF, she always reminds her students to squat, sit into their punches, and use their legs, not only to ground them but to power them. If you skip this crucial step, you're likely to have a lower back, bicep, or rotator cuff injury.

"So much of boxing is in front of you, so a lot of people will lean and send all of their energy and body weight forward and the idea of sitting is counterintuitive to them," she said. "But really, that sit helps you extend even further while maintaining your balance." Although it may seem awkward at first, Campbell recommends thinking of sitting back in a chair and making sure your knees aren't way in front of your toes. Her other big piece of advice is to practice shadow boxing in front of the mirror to get your form down — even before (eventually) putting on your gloves.

Image Source: Stocksnap / Khusen Rustamov
Join the conversation
From Our Partners
Busy Philipps's Diet and Exercise
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps Has Mastered the Art of Balancing Indulgences With a Healthy Lifestyle
by Melissa Willets
How Pageant Queens Stay in Shape
Beauty Pageants
9 Miss USA Contestants Reveal How to Work Out Like a Pageant Queen
by Wendy Gould
What Happens When You Have Rhabdomyolysis?
Personal Essay
True Story: A Spin Class Sent Me to the Emergency Room
by Jen Soule
Easy Night Workout
beginner workouts
The Night Workout Guaranteed to Knock You Out and Build a Better Body
by Michael De Medeiros
15-Minute Resistance Band Workout
beginner workouts
This Is the Ultimate 15-Minute Resistance Band Workout You Can Do Anywhere
by Jenna Autuori
Fitness Editor's Favorite Workouts
Yoga
I'm a Fitness Editor and These Are the Workouts I Do
by Nicole Yi
How Much Cardio to Do a Day
Weight Loss
The Trainer Has Spoken: Here's How Much Cardio You Need Every Day For Weight Loss
by Brandi Kupchella
Wedding Workout Plan
Weight Loss
The 6-Month Wedding Workout Plan That'll Put You in Great Shape For the Big Day
by Caitlin Flynn
Revenge Body Trainer Nicole Winhoffer Interview 2018
Revenge Body
This Revenge Body Trainer Reveals the Worst Mistake People Make When Working Out
by Christina Najjar
Revenge Body Arm Workout
Summer
Revenge Body's Nicole Winhoffer Has THE Move For Sculpted Summer Arms
by Christina Najjar
How to Do a Proper Pull-Up
Brie Larson
This Is How Brie Larson Mastered a Pull-Up — According to Her Trainer
by Emily Cappiello
What Is Strength Training?
Workouts
A Detailed Breakdown of Strength Training — and Why You Need to Do It
by Sara Ahmed
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds