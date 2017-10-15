How to Burn Off Halloween Candy
This Is How Many Jumping Jacks You Need to Do to Work Off Halloween Candy
Before going back to your co-worker's stash for another fun-size Snickers or inhaling half the goodies your kiddo brings home from trick-or-treating, you need to know that even though Halloween candy is small, it still contains calories. Shocker, I know! But really. Knowing the amount of calories doesn't really mean a whole lot, but this (depressing) chart showing how many minutes of jumping jacks you need to do in order to work off Halloween candy will put all those empty wrappers in perspective.
Did you know that one minute of vigorous jumping jacks (about 60) burns nine calories? It may seem like a lot of work, but if you have an uncontrollable Reese's Peanut Butter Cup obsession, what's a few (hundred) jumping jacks?!
|1 treat size (fun size)
|Calories
|Minutes of jumping jacks
|Number of jumping jacks
|3 Musketeers
|63
|7 minutes
|420
|100 Grand
|95
|10 minutes, 36 seconds
|634
|Almond Joy
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Baby Ruth
|85
|9 minutes, 24 seconds
|567
|Butterfinger
|85
|9 minutes, 24 seconds
|567
|Charleston Chew
|30
|3 minutes, 18 seconds
|200
|Dots
|70
|7 minutes, 48 seconds
|467
|Heath Bar
|77
|8 minutes 36 seconds
|514
|Hershey's Bar
|67
|7 minutes, 24 seconds
|447
|Jelly Belly Jellybeans
|35
|4 minutes
|234
|Kit Kat
|70
|7 minutes, 48 seconds
|467
|M&M's (Plain)
|73
|8 minutes, 12 seconds
|487
|M&M's (Peanut)
|90
|10 minutes
|600
|M&M's (Peanut Butter)
|95
|10 minutes, 36 seconds
|634
|Milk Duds
|40
|4 minutes, 24 seconds
|267
|Milky Way
|80
|8 minutes, 24 seconds
|534
|Milky Way Dark
|81
|9 minutes
|540
|Mike & Ike
|50
|5 minutes, 36 seconds
|334
|Mounds
|80
|4 minutes, 24 seconds
|534
|Mr. Goodbar
|90
|10 minutes
|600
|Nerds
|50
|5 minutes, 36 seconds
|334
|Nestle Crunch
|60
|6 minutes, 42 seconds
|400
|PayDay
|90
|10 minutes
|600
|Raisinets
|67
|7 minutes, 24 seconds
|447
|Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
|110
|12 minutes, 12 seconds
|734
|Reese's NutRageous
|95
|10 minutes, 36 seconds
|634
|Skittles
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Snickers
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Snickers (Peanut Butter)
|130
|14 minutes, 24 seconds
|867
|Swedish Fish
|50
|5 minutes, 36 seconds
|334
|SweeTarts
|10
|1 minute, 6 seconds
|67
|Take 5
|100
|11 minutes, 6 seconds
|667
|Twix
|80
|8 minutes, 54 seconds
|534
|Whoppers
|100
|11 minutes, 6 seconds
|667
|York Peppermint Pattie
|60
|6 minutes, 42 seconds
|400
Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.