This Is How Many Jumping Jacks You Need to Do to Work Off Halloween Candy

Before going back to your co-worker's stash for another fun-size Snickers or inhaling half the goodies your kiddo brings home from trick-or-treating, you need to know that even though Halloween candy is small, it still contains calories. Shocker, I know! But really. Knowing the amount of calories doesn't really mean a whole lot, but this (depressing) chart showing how many minutes of jumping jacks you need to do in order to work off Halloween candy will put all those empty wrappers in perspective.

Did you know that one minute of vigorous jumping jacks (about 60) burns nine calories? It may seem like a lot of work, but if you have an uncontrollable Reese's Peanut Butter Cup obsession, what's a few (hundred) jumping jacks?!

1 treat size (fun size) Calories Minutes of jumping jacks Number of jumping jacks 3 Musketeers 63 7 minutes 420 100 Grand 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634 Almond Joy 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Baby Ruth 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567 Butterfinger 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567 Charleston Chew 30 3 minutes, 18 seconds 200 Dots 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467 Heath Bar 77 8 minutes 36 seconds 514 Hershey's Bar 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447 Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 4 minutes 234 Kit Kat 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467 M&M's (Plain) 73 8 minutes, 12 seconds 487 M&M's (Peanut) 90 10 minutes 600 M&M's (Peanut Butter) 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634 Milk Duds 40 4 minutes, 24 seconds 267 Milky Way 80 8 minutes, 24 seconds 534 Milky Way Dark 81 9 minutes 540 Mike & Ike 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334 Mounds 80 4 minutes, 24 seconds 534 Mr. Goodbar 90 10 minutes 600 Nerds 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334 Nestle Crunch 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400 PayDay 90 10 minutes 600 Raisinets 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 110 12 minutes, 12 seconds 734 Reese's NutRageous 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634 Skittles 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Snickers 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Snickers (Peanut Butter) 130 14 minutes, 24 seconds 867 Swedish Fish 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334 SweeTarts 10 1 minute, 6 seconds 67 Take 5 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667 Twix 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534 Whoppers 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667 York Peppermint Pattie 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400

Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.