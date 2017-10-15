 Skip Nav
Yoga
The Ultimate Tush-Toning Yoga Sequence
Fitness Gear
OMFG, We Found Unicorn Nike Sneakers and Now We Can't Focus on Anything Else
Healthy Eating Tips
A Weight-Loss Expert Says You Should Eat These Snacks After Lifting Weights

How to Burn Off Halloween Candy

This Is How Many Jumping Jacks You Need to Do to Work Off Halloween Candy

Before going back to your co-worker's stash for another fun-size Snickers or inhaling half the goodies your kiddo brings home from trick-or-treating, you need to know that even though Halloween candy is small, it still contains calories. Shocker, I know! But really. Knowing the amount of calories doesn't really mean a whole lot, but this (depressing) chart showing how many minutes of jumping jacks you need to do in order to work off Halloween candy will put all those empty wrappers in perspective.

Did you know that one minute of vigorous jumping jacks (about 60) burns nine calories? It may seem like a lot of work, but if you have an uncontrollable Reese's Peanut Butter Cup obsession, what's a few (hundred) jumping jacks?!

Related
The Best Dairy-Free Halloween Candy (Most Are Vegan, Too!)
1 treat size (fun size) Calories Minutes of jumping jacks Number of jumping jacks
3 Musketeers 63 7 minutes 420
100 Grand 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634
Almond Joy 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Baby Ruth 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567
Butterfinger 85 9 minutes, 24 seconds 567
Charleston Chew 30 3 minutes, 18 seconds 200
Dots 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467
Heath Bar 77 8 minutes 36 seconds 514
Hershey's Bar 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447
Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 4 minutes 234
Kit Kat 70 7 minutes, 48 seconds 467
M&M's (Plain) 73 8 minutes, 12 seconds 487
M&M's (Peanut) 90 10 minutes 600
M&M's (Peanut Butter) 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634
Milk Duds 40 4 minutes, 24 seconds 267
Milky Way 80 8 minutes, 24 seconds 534
Milky Way Dark 81 9 minutes 540
Mike & Ike 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334
Mounds 80 4 minutes, 24 seconds 534
Mr. Goodbar 90 10 minutes 600
Nerds 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334
Nestle Crunch 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400
PayDay 90 10 minutes 600
Raisinets 67 7 minutes, 24 seconds 447
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 110 12 minutes, 12 seconds 734
Reese's NutRageous 95 10 minutes, 36 seconds 634
Skittles 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Snickers 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Snickers (Peanut Butter) 130 14 minutes, 24 seconds 867
Swedish Fish 50 5 minutes, 36 seconds 334
SweeTarts 10 1 minute, 6 seconds 67
Take 5 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667
Twix 80 8 minutes, 54 seconds 534
Whoppers 100 11 minutes, 6 seconds 667
York Peppermint Pattie 60 6 minutes, 42 seconds 400

Calculations based on a 150-pound woman.

Image Source: Flickr user Sarah Sphar
Join the conversation
Calorie BreakdownsHalloween CandyWeight LossHalloween
Calorie Breakdowns
What 100 Calories Looks Like: Veggie Edition
by Jenny Sugar
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
Calorie Breakdowns
The Nutritional Breakdown of Your Pumpkin Spice Latte
by Emily Bibb
Creative DIY Kids Halloween Party Games
DIY
17 Festive (and Fabulous!) DIY Kids' Halloween Party Games
by Lauren Levy
New Halloween Candy 2017
Food News
Here's All the New Halloween Candy You HAVE to Try This Year
by Erin Cullum
DIY Cat Costumes
Budget Tips
70+ Kitty Costumes That You Will Absolutely Love — but Your Cat Will Probably Hate
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds