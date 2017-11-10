Do Victoria's Secret Models Lift Heavy Weights? Their Trainer's Answer

We catch a glimpse here and there of Victoria's Secret models working out. Usually they're boxing or doing yoga, but we wanted to know more about their daily routine. POPSUGAR spoke with celebrity trainer Michael Blauner, who has worked with quite a few VS Angels before, and he shared some behind-the-scenes nuggets of knowledge that we've wanted to know for a very long time.

Strength training is certainly having a moment in the fitness world. More women than ever are heading to the weight room to build lean muscle mass and get stronger, which will also help you shed excess fat. So we asked Michael whether the VS models he has worked with ever venture into heavy weight lifting.

"Heavy weights is a relative term. The short answer is no," Michael explained of the models he's trained. "I consider heavy weight to be a weight that one can't do more than 12 repetitions." He went on to say, "Heavy weights that require maximum exertion or power creates a thicker, fuller look, and lighter weight creates a leaner, toned vibe, which is what most models are striving for."

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael suggests you think about the figure you want before you decide which kinds of weights to pick up. "For models, it's important to train with resistance for tone to create long lean muscle. The camera picks up everything and one must train accordingly," he told POPSUGAR. "This usually involves higher repetitions with lighter weights and/or just lots of natural bodyweight exercises." He will often combine these two methods when he works out with VS models, and it works like a charm.

Also, Michael suggests you never underestimate the power of using your own body to squeeze in a tough workout. "To me nothing beats a set of push-ups!" he added.

This doesn't mean you should never lift heavy weights, though. Many women have experienced great weight-loss success by giving up cardio in order to strength train. But at the very least, Michael has encouraged us to switch things up every now and then — and get to work on our push-ups!