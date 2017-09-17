 Skip Nav
How to Eat Breakfast to Lose Weight
How to Eat Breakfast to Lose Weight

3 Weight-Loss Rules For Breakfast

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for so many reasons. But you need to make sure that you're doing it right. If you're trying to maintain or lose weight, here are some things to consider when enjoying your first meal of the day.

Eat It Soon

Studies have found that eating breakfast jump-starts your metabolism, and not only that, it can help ensure that you don't feel so starved later that you make bad eating choices for lunch or dinner. To take advantage of your body's fat-burning potential, try to eat breakfast soon after waking up.

Go For Filling

Stay away from foods that can lead to a midmorning crash. Instead, opt for meals that are full of slow-digesting nutrients to help keep you satisfied throughout the morning; high-fiber, high-protein breakfast options are a good choice for feeling full and energized. And make sure your breakfast doesn't have too much sugar in it — here are seven low-sugar, high-protein, and fiber-filled breakfast ideas that fit the bill.

Watch Out For Portions

A big breakfast can help fill you up, but you don't want to overdo it. Check out our handy chart of what servings sizes should look like, and keep calories in check with this list of the amount of calories in typical breakfasts.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
thehilside thehilside 4 years
It's so true! Eating good wholesome breakfasts is one the best habits I've ever had!
srachel122 srachel122 5 years
nice post.... a perfect weight losing routine.... even i agree that breakfast should be taken early in morning . by early i don't mean waking up at 5 in morning and having one but it means by around 9 in morning one should finish the breakfast as it will help in faster metabolism and healthy life. and it is to make sure that breakfast should contain high fiber.... to mention i prefer full bowl of milk with oatmeal and fruits . it satisfy my hunger and satiety till lunch time at 1....
