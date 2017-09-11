 Skip Nav
Get Ready For a Fun Full-Body Burner With Anna Victoria
The Lazy Girl's 5-Step Guide to Weight Loss

When a lot of people think about weight loss, it involves giving up all the foods that you love and busting butt at the gym five days a week. If you're a lazy girl like me, you've probably tried that route and failed more times than you'd like to admit. Here's how to successfully lose weight, the lazy way.

1. Eat Things You Love (Just Less of Them)

You don't have to break up with carbs — or any food group — to lose weight. There is absolutely no reason to ban the things you love in order to lose weight. In fact, doing so may only increase your cravings and lead you to failure. The one thing you need to do to lose weight is eat fewer calories than you burn. Instead of giving up on foods you truly enjoy, be mindful of portions and try to balance every meal out with whole, natural foods.

2. Skip the Gym (and Get a Step Counter)

What if I told you a gym membership is in no way necessary to lose weight? As long as you are watching what you eat, exercise is not even necessary to lose weight. However, if you want to speed up the process, upping the number of calories you burn is the way to go. You can do this simply by incorporating more regular movement into your day.

Take your dog for an extra walk each evening. Park farther away from your office. Switch out a night per week of binge-watching Netflix for playing badminton in the yard or taking a stroll around the neighborhood. Investing in a fitness tracker is a great way to challenge yourself to gradually increase your everyday activity level, and you can even compete with friends, if that's your thing.

3. Weigh Yourself Less (and Don't Obsess)

Body weight can fluctuate several pounds per day, regardless of whether or not you're losing fat. Hormones, bathroom habits, and diet can all cause temporary water weight gain. Don't bother getting on the scale every day. You may find yourself discouraged or even throw in the towel completely trying to decipher the ever-changing number you face. Pick a day of the week and a time of day. That's when you'll weigh in each week. Then, put the scale away and do not touch it again until your weigh-in day comes around next week.

4. Get Your Drink On (With Zero-Calorie Beverages)

You can drink juice, soda, and alcohol and still lose weight. However, you'll quickly realize that these items should be categorized as treats rather than daily drinks, due to their high caloric content. Water, unsweetened tea, or diet beverages (if you're OK with artificial sweeteners) are your new best friends. They will help you feel full between meals and aid with digestion, which can sometimes struggle to adjust to dietary changes.

5. Spend More Time Online (Giving and Receiving Support)

Losing weight is simple, but that does not mean it is easy. Search online for weight-loss support groups

that embrace practical, safe (and yes, "lazy") approaches to achieving your goal. Like-minded supporters in your corner means you'll be more likely to reach out for advice in those inevitable moments of frustration instead of reaching out for extra-large fries at the nearest drive-through.



Image Source: Flickr user Marco Verch
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds