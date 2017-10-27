10 Ways to Lose Weight, No Gym or Diet Required

Losing weight takes a lot of sweat and discipline, but even when you're not powering through a treadmill interval workout or counting calories, there are a lot of simpler ways to see those pounds drop on the scale. Employing these 10 little tricks daily will help you lose weight, no gym or diet required.

Always start a meal with a glass of water: You'll stay hydrated and feel fuller instantly, which can help keep you from overeating. Make a few simple swaps at every meal: Going for a vinaigrette dressing instead of a Green Goddess dressing at lunch can save you 80 calories, while opting for fresh fruit instead of dried can save you dozens as well. Get a list of simple swaps to save calories here. Have a piece of dark chocolate for dessert: Instead of opting for the cookies in the break room, quiet your sugar cravings with a piece of dark chocolate. It may not feel quite as satisfying the first few times, but as you wean yourself off your sugar addiction, you'll be glad you're saving calories while having a healthy yet decadent treat. Be diligent with portion control: If you want to lose weight, sticking to the right portions at every meal is important. Measure out snacks beforehand instead of eating from the bag, use smaller plates to visually signal that your meal will satisfy, and put away leftovers so you're not tempted to go back for seconds. Move more: Even if you're not dedicating an entire chunk of time to a workout, you can burn a few extra calories by making an effort to move a little more during the day. Taking breaks to walk around the office, opting for the stairs instead of the escalator, and parking a little farther from the office entrance are all simple ways to up your calorie burn. Don't drink your calories: It's a common reason you're not seeing results — those empty calories from a daily soda, morning juice, or large glass of wine at dinner can really add up. Stick to water flavored with fresh ingredients like cucumber, lemon, or mint in order to save on important calories. Don't go hungry too long: A little hunger can be good for you, but starving yourself all day in order to "splurge" on dessert at night is both unhealthy and diet sabotage. Eat well-timed meals and snacks in order to avoid low blood-sugar levels that cause you to crash. Snack on high-protein, high-fiber foods: When it's time to snack, make your food work for you. Steer clear of the empty, high-calorie options like chips and crackers, and go for protein- and fiber-rich foods that taste good and fill you up too. You'll be able to eat fewer calories while still feeling satisfied. One of these 150-calorie snacks will surely hit the spot. Eat a light, early dinner. Try to keep your dinner to about 25 percent of your daily calories, and have it at least two to three hours before going to bed. Eating too much too late can cause digestion and sleep issues that make it hard to stick to a healthy routine. Get more sleep. Lack of sleep can cause you to eat more throughout the day and not have enough energy for your workouts, so aim for seven to nine hours of sleep every night. It's an easy and effective way to keep your weight-loss goals on the right track.