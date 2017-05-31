 Skip Nav
In Case You're Wondering: Calories and Nutritional Info For Pizza
How Many Calories Are in Pizza?

In Case You're Wondering: Calories and Nutritional Info For Pizza

We love pizza. You love pizza. Don't skip it! But definitely be mindful of what's going into your body — that's true for all foods, pizza or otherwise! Here's what goes into some of your favorite slices: a small cheese pie varies from restaurant to restaurant, so we're giving you a good handful of options to look at from BJ's Brewhouse to California Pizza Kitchen to Domino's.

Depending on where you eat and the size of your slice, you're looking at anywhere from 200 to 300 calories per slice, with the average coming in around 260. But as you're well aware of, not all calories are created equally. Make sure you know how much protein, fat, and grams of carbohydrates you're getting, too!

Pizza Serving Size Calories Carbs Fat Sodium Protein
Pizza Hut, Large Hand-Tossed Cheese 1/8 of a pizza 290 34 11 550 13
Papa John's, Large Original Crust Cheese 1/8 of a pizza 295 38 9 705 10
Domino's, Large Hand-Tossed Cheese 1/8 of a pizza 290 36 11 620 12
Little Caesars, Large Hot-N-Ready Classic Cheese 1/8 of a pizza 250 31 8 420 12
California Pizza Kitchen, Five Cheese 1/6 of a pizza 190 22 7 450 9
BJ's Brewhouse Large Cheese and Tomato 1/10 of a pizza 300 37 9 760 12
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
