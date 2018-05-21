If You Hate Running and Really Suck at It, Here's How to Learn to Run a Mile

I'm a self-proclaimed running hater. I vowed just a short time ago to never run again because I hate it so much. Unfortunately, I realized how expensive gym memberships and group fitness classes are and how completely free it is to go and run the streets instead. So here I am, back to trying to run a moderate amount and not hate every single second.

If you're also a hater of running or if you have ambitions of running and currently suck at it, I'm here to go through this with you with my six key tips for trying to run your first mile. Yes, only a mile because it's a great place to start. These are things you may not have thought about when jazzing yourself up to get out and run, but I hope they will make it a little easier and a little more enjoyable once you get going. I currently cannot run a full mile without a break, so if you're in the same boat, let's get cracking and see what we can accomplish!