 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground ⚡️
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
If You Hate Running and Really Suck at It, Here's How to Learn to Run a Mile
Plank Variation Exercises
Beginner Fitness Tips
Tone Your Entire Body With This 1 Move
High-Fiber Breakfasts For Weight Loss
Breakfast
Lose Weight With These High-Fiber Breakfast Ideas
High-Protein Vegan Breakfast Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Power Your Morning With 30+ High-Protein Vegan Breakfasts
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow

I'm a self-proclaimed running hater. I vowed just a short time ago to never run again because I hate it so much. Unfortunately, I realized how expensive gym memberships and group fitness classes are and how completely free it is to go and run the streets instead. So here I am, back to trying to run a moderate amount and not hate every single second.

If you're also a hater of running or if you have ambitions of running and currently suck at it, I'm here to go through this with you with my six key tips for trying to run your first mile. Yes, only a mile because it's a great place to start. These are things you may not have thought about when jazzing yourself up to get out and run, but I hope they will make it a little easier and a little more enjoyable once you get going. I currently cannot run a full mile without a break, so if you're in the same boat, let's get cracking and see what we can accomplish!

Related:
5K a Day Challenge
Here's What Happened After I Ran a 5K Every Morning For a Week
Warm Up and Cool Down
Run Intervals
Make Sure You Have Your Sh*t Together
Do It Every Day
Figure Out What's Hardest For You and Focus on It
Remember That It's OK to Be Slow
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
From Our Partners
Best Brooklyn Running Routes
Running
This Is How and Why I Run South Brooklyn
by Lynne Lavelle
paid for by Under Armour
Mindy Kaling on Running For Stress Relief
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Fights Insecurity With . . . Running! Yeah, Running
by Susi May
Emotional Stages of Registering For a Marathon
Running
5 Very WTF Emotional Stages of Registering For Your First Marathon
by Amy Williams
30-Minute HIIT Treadmill Workout
Workouts
Sculpt Your Abs and Legs With This 30-Minute HIIT Treadmill Workout
by Tamara Pridgett
Peloton Tread Studio Class Review
Cardio Workouts
A Review of Peloton's New Treadmill Class . . . From a Non-Runner Herself
by Perri Konecky
Best Cardio Machine For Weight Loss
Weight Loss
The Truth and Nothing but the Truth: Which Cardio Machine Is the Best For Weight Loss?
by Brandi Kupchella
How Barre Can Help You Run Better
Running
Why Barre Made Me a Better Runner — and How It Can Boost Your Fitness
by Lindsey Wray
How to Like Running on the Treadmill
Personal Essay
I Used to Hate Running on the Treadmill — Until This Happened
by Emily Abbate
Treadmill Mistakes
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You're Running on the Treadmill to Lose Weight, Don't Make These 5 Mistakes
by Jenny Sugar
How Do I Warmup Before a Run?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Follow This Trainer's Warmup and You'll Have the Best Run of Your Life
by Gina Florio
What Is Good Running Form?
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Biggest Mistake People Make When They Run, According to a Running Coach
by Gina Florio
Why Running Doesn't Help With Weight Loss
Weight Loss
If You Want to Lose Weight by Running, Read This
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds