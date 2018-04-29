 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
How I Shaved More Than 3 Minutes Off My Average Mile Pace — in Just a Month
Gelatin Is Made Out of What?
Vegan
You'll Never Eat Another Gummy Bear or Marshmallow Again After Hearing What It's Made From
What Is CBD Oil Like?
CBD Oil
I Took CBD Oil For 7 Days For Anxiety — Here's What Happened
Lose Belly Fat With Intervals
Interval Training
The Secret to Losing Belly Fat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow

It was 7:30 a.m. on a Sunday morning, and I was running down the middle of the deserted 90 freeway in LA, shoulder to shoulder with about 8,000 other people. While this scenario might sound like the opening scene of a zombie horror movie, I was actually competing in my second-ever 10K — and when my Nike Run Club app alerted me to my average pace as I hit my first mile, I realized I was completely obliterating my own expectations.

Let me back up. Five weeks earlier, the team at Nike emailed to ask if I wanted to join a group of editors training for its "Choose Go" 10K. We would be coached by one of Nike's pro running coaches, Blue Benadum, and outfitted with a pair of its newest running shoe, the Nike Epic React Flyknit. It seemed insane — even shameful — to pass up the chance to be coached by a guy who usually only bothers with elite athletes and Olympians. But did I really have time to commit to a training regimen? It had also been less than a year since I'd gone to physical therapy to correct my radiculitis-contralateral pelvic drop (say that three times fast!). As I understood it, I'd been dropping my left hip, crunching a nerve, and sending a buzzing, insistent pain down the back of my right leg every time I jogged, though PT seemed to have corrected it.

I had completed a 10K trail run the previous Thanksgiving, but I hadn't really trained. Plus, that course was crazy steep, completely bottlenecked with hundreds of people trying to navigate the narrow trail, and it was nearly 90 degrees on race day — not exactly the ideal conditions to really get a sense of my capabilities.

So, before I could change my mind, I hit send on my reply. I was in.

Related:
How to Train For a Race
No Matter the Distance, There's a Training Plan Here For You
The Training Plan
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Race Day
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Personal EssayTraining SchedulesBeginner Running TipsWorkoutsRunningCardioRunning ShoesNike
From Our Partners
How to Get Back on a Treadmill After Falling Off
Personal Essay
My Worst Fear Came True When I Fell Off a Treadmill in a Class Full of Strangers
by Christina Stiehl
Best Lululemon Sports Bras
lululemon
We Compared 7 Top-Selling Lululemon Bras — Because They All Look the Same
by India Yaffe
The Young Turks' John Iadarola on True North, Climate Change
Personal Essay
What It's Like to Travel the Arctic in the Wake of Global Warming
by John Iadarola
Best Cardio Machine For Weight Loss
Weight Loss
The Truth and Nothing but the Truth: Which Cardio Machine Is the Best For Weight Loss?
by Brandi Kupchella
Metallic Pink Nike Sneakers 2018
Spring Fashion
You'll Audibly Gasp When You See These New Pink Nike Sneakers — Get 'Em at Nordstrom!
by Macy Cate Williams
Is It Hard to Run Every Day?
Running
I Ran 2 Miles Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What I Learned
by Michelle Mockler
Personal Essay on Getting in Shape For Your Wedding
Personal Essay
How Running With My Husband to Get Fit For Our Wedding Made Our Relationship Stronger
by Laurel Niedospial
Tips For Running Faster
Running
Exactly How I Went From Running a 12-Minute Mile to a 7-Minute Mile
by Hajar Larbah
Nike Leggings Sketch on Saturday Night Live
Saturday Night Live
This SNL Skit Sums Up What Your Workout Leggings Are REALLY Used For, and I'm Howling
by Karenna Meredith
What Having Twins Is Really Like
Personal Essay
To Everyone Hoping For Twins, Be Careful What You Wish For
by Marisa Hillman
How Alcohol Helped My Sex Life After Having Kids
Personal Essay
I'm Not Ashamed to Say It — Alcohol Saved Our Sex Life After Kids
by Anonymous
Cool Places to Travel in Japan
Personal Essay
If You're Planning a Trip to Japan, Here Are the 5 Cities You Can't Miss
by Danny Allen
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds