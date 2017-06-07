 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Nutritionist-Recommended Tip to Lose Weight (and Always Feel Satisfied)
Beginner Fitness Tips
3 Reasons New Runners Should Sign Up For a Half-Marathon (It's Not as Crazy as You Think!)
Fitness Gear
Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers
Class Fitsugar
This Killer Workout Torches Calories — About 500 in 45 Minutes

The Hunger Scale and Weight Loss

Nutritionist-Recommended Tip to Lose Weight (and Always Feel Satisfied)

I'm famished! I'm starving! I'm going to pass out I'm so hungry! Ignoring hunger and getting to the point where you're so ravenous you could eat the entire refrigerator is not good on many levels. Aside from the headaches, dizziness, and stomach pangs that go along with waiting too long to eat, it also makes you eat tons more than you would if you were just moderately hungry, and that my famished friends, can cause weight gain.

Hunger is important for weight loss — it signals your body when it's time for your next meal or snack. But for everyone's sake, you want to avoid getting hangry. So how to you gauge how much hunger is OK? Nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition recommend using the hunger scale.

Related
On a Quest to Slim Down? How to Not Want to Eat All Day Long

"It's a scale from one to 10, with one being your absolute hungriest, feeling light-headed level, five being completely neutral (not hungry and not at all full), and 10 being really uncomfortably stuffed. You want to grab a snack or meal at about a three, when you're moderately hungry, and stop eating around a six, just past that completely neutral feeling."

ADVERTISEMENT

1: Starving, famished, dizzy, headache
3: Hungry, growling belly
5: Comfortable, light, neutral feeling
6: Satisfied
8: Extremely full, tired from eating too much
10: So stuffed you feel sick

Basically you want to develop a personalized eating schedule where you eat when fairly hungry (if you waited another hour, you'd be famished) and eat just enough to feel satisfied and be hungry again three to four hours later. This way of being mindful of your hunger, using a hunger scale, is a great way to monitor what and how much goes in your mouth. Keep the numbers in mind every time you're about to reach for something to eat. Think to yourself, "What number am I?" and it should help curb those unnecessary noshings when you're not actually hungry and will also prevent you from getting past the point of hunger to where you want to order an entire pizza for lunch.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsWeight Loss
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Weight Loss
How to Eat If You're Trying to Lose Weight, According to a Dietitian
by Jenny Sugar
Ayesha Curry's Diet
ayesha curry
Ayesha Curry Shares How She Lost 20 Pounds Without Going on a Diet
by Anna Monette Roberts
What to Eat For Snack to Lose Weight
Healthy Eating Tips
Experts Share the Perfect Snack For Maximum Weight Loss
by Jenny Sugar
Macros For Weight Loss
Calorie Breakdowns
This Macro-Counting Formula For Weight Loss Is the Tool We've Been Missing
by Dominique Astorino
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds