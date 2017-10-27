This Husband Has an Important Message For "Curvy" Women Everywhere, Starting With His Wife

The majority of body-positive advocates we see on social media are women, so it's refreshing to see a guy jump in on the conversation and spread the good word. Robbie Tripp — public speaker, author, and creative activist — posted a heartwarming message on his Instagram about his wife, Sarah Tripp.











He said he was "often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side," but after learning more about feminism and the beauty myth that's perpetuated in our society, he realized that we've been led to believe that only one type of body is beautiful, when that couldn't be farther from the truth.

"For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc.," Robbie wrote. "Her shape and size won't be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it's the one featured in my life and in my heart."

For Robbie, there is nothing sexier than a woman who is confident in her own body, no matter how curvy she is, and that's exactly why he loves his wife, Sarah. In addition to showering his wife with affection, he also encouraged people everywhere to rethink the beauty standards we place on women today.

First, he addressed the men: "Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real." Then, he had a few words to say to women: "Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are."

The post has been "liked" over 10,000 times and it has over 600 comments. It's clearly a topic that is resonating with many different people, as there are so many of us out there who don't fit into the beauty mold sold to us by society.

Sarah said she's over the moon about Robbie's display of love for her and her body, but not only because it shows how much adores her. This is relevant to people everywhere. "I think it's such an important conversation to show the world that all body types are beautiful and deserve love!" she told POPSUGAR.

We can only hope this positive message continues to spread!