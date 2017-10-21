 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
31 Treats For the Ultimate Healthy Halloween
Healthy Eating Tips
Protein: You're Eating It All Wrong
Halloween
Burn Off Those Halloween Candy Calories With This Pumpkin Workout

Instagram Booty Gains

This Is How Your Diet Affects Your Booty, According to a Bikini Bodybuilder

A post shared by Ｍａｒｔａ Ｍｉｅｌｃｚａｒｓｋａ 🇵🇱 (@martamielczarskaa) on

Bikini competitor and fitness expert Marta Mielczarska, NASM, CPT, FNS, consistently shares fitness tips and workouts on her Instagram, and it's clear that whatever she's doing in the gym has really paid off. However, Marta wants her followers to know that true change doesn't happen in the weight room — not even when it comes to booty gains.

She shared in a recent post that she's constantly asked questions about what it takes to "build a butt." This is her response: "Well, first of all your diet needs to be on point and you need to eat A LOT." She says the only way to "put on muscle mass is a surplus" of calories. She certainly didn't grow her own butt by skipping meals or cutting calories.

Related
The 5 Things You Need to Stop Believing About Lifting Heavy Weights

Marta told POPSUGAR that she was eating 1,800 calories in the picture on the left. "Now I eat 2,200 calories," she said, and that's what got her to the picture on the right, which was taken a year and a half after the first.

This might be contrary to what you've heard about getting in shape and toning your body. We're used to hearing recommendations about calorie reduction and limiting certain food groups, but Marta wants people to know that you can't build a booty without eating a healthy amount of food. So don't be scared to eat a full meal; your butt depends on it!

Another important thing to consider while you're trying to grow your glutes is having a comprehensive workout plan. Without regular weightlifting sessions, you won't be able to nail those booty gains. Marta told POPSUGAR she started "working out six times a week" in order to change her body. If you're a beginner, it wouldn't hurt to work with a personal trainer once or twice to get an idea of what exercises to do and how to do them, and then you can continue onward on your own.

Join the conversation
Booty GainsBeginner Fitness TipsFitness InspirationDiet TipsWeight LossBefore And After
Beginner Fitness Tips
Get Stronger Every Day With This 100-Burpee Challenge
by Jenny Sugar
Exercise Weight-Loss Mistakes
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You're Exercising to Lose Weight, Don't Make These 5 Mistakes
by Jenny Sugar
Why Women Should Do Deadlifts
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 1 Move Every Woman Should Do (and It's Not Squats)
by Michael De Medeiros
Benefits of Walking
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Best Fall Workout Is So Easy, You Won't Believe Us
by Dominique Astorino
Are Evening Workouts Good For You?
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Reasons Working Out at Night Will Change Your Life
by Michael De Medeiros
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds