This Is How Your Diet Affects Your Booty, According to a Bikini Bodybuilder

Bikini competitor and fitness expert Marta Mielczarska, NASM, CPT, FNS, consistently shares fitness tips and workouts on her Instagram, and it's clear that whatever she's doing in the gym has really paid off. However, Marta wants her followers to know that true change doesn't happen in the weight room — not even when it comes to booty gains.

She shared in a recent post that she's constantly asked questions about what it takes to "build a butt." This is her response: "Well, first of all your diet needs to be on point and you need to eat A LOT." She says the only way to "put on muscle mass is a surplus" of calories. She certainly didn't grow her own butt by skipping meals or cutting calories.



Marta told POPSUGAR that she was eating 1,800 calories in the picture on the left. "Now I eat 2,200 calories," she said, and that's what got her to the picture on the right, which was taken a year and a half after the first.

This might be contrary to what you've heard about getting in shape and toning your body. We're used to hearing recommendations about calorie reduction and limiting certain food groups, but Marta wants people to know that you can't build a booty without eating a healthy amount of food. So don't be scared to eat a full meal; your butt depends on it!

Another important thing to consider while you're trying to grow your glutes is having a comprehensive workout plan. Without regular weightlifting sessions, you won't be able to nail those booty gains. Marta told POPSUGAR she started "working out six times a week" in order to change her body. If you're a beginner, it wouldn't hurt to work with a personal trainer once or twice to get an idea of what exercises to do and how to do them, and then you can continue onward on your own.