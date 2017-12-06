I Practice Intermittent Fasting, and This Is What 1 Week of My Food Looks Like

 Skip Nav
When people find out I do intermittent fasting, where I only eat from noon to 7 p.m. and fast the rest of the day, and that I'm vegan, they always want to know what the heck I eat!

Although I don't eat breakfast, I eat lunch, a snack, and dinner. And just like any healthy eating plan, prepping food ahead of time is key. If I don't take a few hours each Sunday to plan out my meals, shop, wash, cut, and cook, then I'm likely to eat bowls of cereal for every single meal. I also find if I'm scrounging around for meals, I tend to overeat, so this helps keep my portions in check.

The entire process of meal prep is actually very calming for me. I love looking for new recipes on Instagram, writing out my detailed list, strolling through the grocery store aisles, and listening to music while I chop and prep. Meal prep is like self-care for me because it's the one time during the week I can devote to me, it ensures I eat healthy all week long, and it sets the tone for other healthy choices throughout the week.

Since I don't eat dairy or meat, planning ahead ensures I get my daily fill of protein, as well as healthy fats and carbs. Come with me into my kitchen, and take a peek at what I prep on Sunday afternoons so I have a week full of nutritious, delicious food for the next five days.

Lunches: Mason Jar Salads
Snacks: Fruit and Nuts
Monday Dinner: Leftover Soup and Steamed Green Beans
Tuesday Dinner: Maple Cumin Lentils and Peppers With Pasta
Wednesday Dinner: Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato and Peppers
Thursday Dinner: Black Beans and Rice With Roasted Delicata Squash
Friday Dinner: Veggie Burgers With Roasted Cauliflower and Steamed Broccoli
