Does She Adore Beyoncé? 40+ Ivy Park Gifts She'll Love — All Under $50
Does She Adore Beyoncé? 40+ Ivy Park Gifts She'll Love — All Under $50

There's never a wrong time to celebrate Beyoncé and channel her ability to run the world as one of the most successful musical legends of all time (and a mother of three!). Her activewear brand, Ivy Park, made quite the splash when she released the first collection last year, but the momentum of this must-have brand isn't slowing down anytime soon. From hoodies to beanies to leggings to sliders, there's something for everyone in the Ivy Park world.

If there's someone in your life this holiday season who loves all things Beyoncé or Ivy Park, I curated some of my favorite pieces from the collection (since I'm a bit enamored with the whole line myself) that make the most drool-worthy gifts. The best part is, they're all under $50! So you don't have to break your wallet to make someone's athleisure dreams come true.

Ivy Park
Mesh Tank
$40
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Activewear
Ivy Park
Sport Bra
$36 $20
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sport Bras & Underwear
Ivy Park
Seamless Criss Cross Leotard
$58 $41
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shapewear
Ivy Park
Logo waistband ankle leggings
$65 $30
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Leggings
Ivy Park
Logo scarf
$25
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Scarves & Wraps
Ivy Park
Double layer logo top
$45
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tops
Ivy Park
Funnel neck backless top
$40
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tops
Ivy Park
Logo v-neck crop t-shirt
$26
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tees
Ivy Park
Logo sleeve hoodie
$50
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Crew neck t-shirt
$26
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tees
Ivy Park
Chevron jersey cropped top
$34.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tops
Ivy Park
Pintuck Mesh Insert stretch-jersey cropped top
$43.50
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tops
Ivy Park
Sleeveless Crop Hoodie
$52 $24.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Cloud Print Mesh Detail Hoodie
$95 $43.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Mesh Baseball Cap
$25 $11.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Hats
Ivy Park
Embossed Logo Sweatshirt
$75
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Block Mid Rise Ankle Leggings
$72
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Leggings
Ivy Park
Women's Asymmetrical Logo Tee
$42 $27.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tees
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Flip Flops
$25 $14.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sandals
Ivy Park
Women's Net Crop Top
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tops
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Funnel Neck Tank
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tanks
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Shorts
$26
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shorts
Ivy Park
Women's Raw Edge Crop Top
$42 $27.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tops
Ivy Park
Lamé Embroidered Logo Hoodie
$70 $23.78
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Women's Cold Shoulder Sweatshirt Dress
$39 $25.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Day Dresses
Ivy Park
Logo Slides
$42
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sandals
Ivy Park
Beanie
$30
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Hats
Ivy Park
Women's Chenille Logo Shorts
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shorts
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Tank
$26 $14.99
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tanks
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Sweatshirt
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Legging
$75 $42
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Leggings
Ivy Park
Silicon Logo Mesh Back Tank
$40 $20
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tanks
Ivy Park
LS Zip Thru Top
$70
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Longsleeve Tops
Ivy Park
Backless velvet baseball cap
$23
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Hats
Ivy Park
Casual Crop Legging
$36 $27
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Leggings
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Ankle Leggings
$40 $19.19
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Leggings
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Shorts
$26 $12.48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shorts
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Crop Tee
$26
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Tees
Ivy Park
Stripe Elastic Woven Runner
$40
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Shorts
Ivy Park
SL Crop Hoody
$52
from Carbon38
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
Ivy Park
Velvet Sandals
$50
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sandals
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Hoodie
$55
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sweats & Hoodies
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
