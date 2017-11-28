There's never a wrong time to celebrate Beyoncé and channel her ability to run the world as one of the most successful musical legends of all time (and a mother of three!). Her activewear brand, Ivy Park, made quite the splash when she released the first collection last year, but the momentum of this must-have brand isn't slowing down anytime soon. From hoodies to beanies to leggings to sliders, there's something for everyone in the Ivy Park world.

If there's someone in your life this holiday season who loves all things Beyoncé or Ivy Park, I curated some of my favorite pieces from the collection (since I'm a bit enamored with the whole line myself) that make the most drool-worthy gifts. The best part is, they're all under $50! So you don't have to break your wallet to make someone's athleisure dreams come true.