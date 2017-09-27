Our Butts Burn Just Watching This Victoria's Secret Angel's Band Workout

 Skip Nav
Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes are more than a couple of pretty faces. They're a pair of Victoria's Secret Angels who love to work out and regularly post their fitness videos on a joint Instagram page under the name joja. From partner circuit workouts to weight lifting, Josephine and Jasmine are serious about exercising, and we love every second of it.

Their latest post features Jasmine doing a resistance band workout that specifically targets the booty. It looks so simple, but there's no way it's not killer. With the band wrapped around her ankles while she's lying down on a box, she lifts her legs up, pulses outward, and lowers her feet back down again. Our butts burn just watching her.

"here's a great workout you can do anywhere with a resistance band," they wrote. "Be sure to squeeze your booty every time you come up." Josephine and Jasmine recommend doing three sets of 15 reps. We'll definitely be trying this one out next time we're at the gym!

