If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

JoJa Disney Workout

Watch These Victoria's Secret Models Squat Their Way Through Disneyland

We're always looking to joja on Instagram — aka Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes — for all sorts of fitness and health inspiration. Josephine and Jasmine are Victoria's Secret models who love to share workout tips on their shared social media account, and we're always learning a thing or two from them.

This past weekend, these two VS Angels made their way to Disneyland in Paris, and they proved to us that you can keep your fitness routine going no matter where you end up. The only thing is, you may need a partner to complete this squat variation.

The Key to This Trainer's Booty Gains Had Nothing to Do With Squats

"Even your partner can be used for squats. 👊👊 anywhere anytime !!" joja wrote. Josephine had Jasmine on her back and was squatting her while Jasmine did some biceps curls. They were both wearing Mickey Mouse ears — and they were both laughing their asses off. Because who ever said working out had to be a serious thing?

