All You Need Is a Park Bench For This Victoria's Secret Model's Butt Workout

Victoria's Secret Angels Josephine Skriver and Jasmine Tookes, who have a joint Instagram account joja, are always giving us fresh ideas for workouts — especially booty ones. Their latest post features Jasmine doing an elevated split squat using nothing but her body and a park bench. It looks anything but easy!

"A workout you can do anywhere! At the park, at home with a chair! ANYWHERE!" she wrote. "With the weather still so nice in the city, we try and get outdoors as much as we can! Bulgarian squats. Key is to not let your front knee bend over your toe. 3 sets of 15."

Emma Stone's Battle of the Sexes trainer, Jason Walsh, told POPSUGAR that these Bulgarian split squats are one of the best moves to do if you want to build a booty, so it's no surprise that Jasmine has decided to do them in a park on a lovely day. This move targets your booty and helps you strengthen your glutes.

Next time you're outside and you see a park bench, give your butt some love!