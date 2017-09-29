Kayla Itsines Explains Why She Doesn't Drink, and It Has Nothing to Do With Calories

Kayla Itsines is one of the most influential people in the fitness world today. She's constantly inspiring people to transform their bodies with her successful BBG (Bikini Body Guide) program, and she is the true embodiment of a healthy lifestyle. Kayla recently took to Instagram to answer a question about one lifestyle habit in particular: alcohol, and why she chooses not to indulge. While it's no secret that alcoholic beverages are filled with hundreds of calories, Kayla's decision not to drink has nothing to do with calorie content.

"The simple answer to this is no, I don't," she captioned the photo above. "I have of course tried alcohol before, but it's just not something that interests me at all. I never really liked the taste, the way it made me feel, or any of the experiences I had associated with it. I have not had alcohol in 6 years (almost 7) and I probably will never drink it again."

She added that, although she doesn't enjoy drinking, she has no problem with others treating themselves every now and then, as Kayla has many clients who do drink occasionally and her fiancé, Tobi, will have a glass of wine at dinner, but personally, it's not for her.

"I feel that I am a role model for a lot of young girls and I would love to show them that it's okay not to drink if you don't want to," she wrote. "I am proud to spread that message. You don't need to feel like you HAVE TO drink alcohol to fit in. You can still be social and have fun without it."

Kayla is not afraid to talk candidly about things like stretch marks and being called "too skinny," and her latest positive message about alcohol is just another reason she's an incredible role model to women everywhere.