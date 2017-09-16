This Body Transformation Proves You Need to Eat More (and Not "Starve Yourself")

In order to lose weight, creating a calorie deficit is a must. It's simple math — you need to burn up more calories than you're taking in. But this woman, Nessa, is living proof that cutting too many calories doesn't work. She says, "You can't starve yourself ‼️ When I see people saying that they eat 800-1200 kcal, this seriously scares me."

Your body needs fuel in order to function and feel good, and the more active you are, the more calories you'll need. You do need to cut calories to lose weight, but Nessa says, "Don't put your body in a high calorie deficit straight from the beginning of the process." She suggests figuring out how many calories you should decrease per day, but only decreasing 10 percent of that for the first few weeks to let your body get used to it. If you all of a sudden start cutting out 500 calories a day, you're going to be hungry, cranky, and will most likely just give up, or not get the results you're after.

Be consistent with your calorie intake, and make sure you're consuming enough calories (never go below 1,200). These progress photos are proof that eating more and eating the same amount of calories per day are what worked for Nessa. So if your weight has hit a plateau, maybe the key is to eat a little more!