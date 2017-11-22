 Skip Nav
20+ Keto Recipes That Guarantee You a Holly Jolly Christmas
Healthy Recipes
The Easiest and Most Satisfying Salad You'll Ever Make
Beginner Fitness Tips
4 Tips That Will Help You Master Your Home Workouts
10-minute Workouts
If You Only Have 10 Minutes to Work Out Today, Do This 4-Move Workout
The holiday season is infamous for encouraging food indulgences (hello, Peppermint Mocha Lattes)! But there are plenty of recipes that taste like Christmas while still keeping your waistline in mind. If you haven't tried the keto (short for ketogenic) diet, you might want to give it a try if you're looking to slim down and amp up your energy. The idea of avoiding as many carbs as possible might be daunting, but this diet is anything but boring — believe it or not, you can have bacon! You'll see just how many great dishes you can have without sacrificing flavor by concentrating on protein and veggies. So get started on planning Christmas appetizers, dinner, and desserts with some of our favorite festive recipes.

Grilled Shrimp With Lemon
Sesame Chicken Wings
Brussels Sprouts Bacon Bites With Aioli
Greek Gyro Meatballs
No-Bake BLT Dip
Spicy Cauliflower Fritters
Tabbouleh
Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower Rice
Charred Broccoli Salad
Pan-Seared Strip Steak
Mashed Cauliflower
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese
Herb-Roasted Turkey
Green Beans With Prosciutto
Biscuits With Bacon and Cheddar
Pecan Pie Cheesecake
Eggnog Latte
Peppermint Hemp Fat Fudge
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Gingerbread Latte
Flourless Brownies
Rum Balls
