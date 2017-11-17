Samantha Took a "Break From the Gym" but Lost 60+ Pounds on This Popular Diet

You have probably heard quite a bit about the keto diet lately. It's certainly popping up on everyone's radar more often than not, and if you're anything like us, you have a lot of questions about it. Does it work? Is it a load of crap? Well, judging by Samantha's 63-pound weight loss, it looks like following the keto diet can give you some pretty incredible results.

Samantha has been documenting her weight-loss journey on Instagram, where she regularly posts before-and-after photos and pictures of what she eats on the daily. POPSUGAR spoke to her in detail about her keto transformation, and she said she would "100 percent recommend [the diet] to anyone." This is how Samantha describes it: "The ketogenic diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet. This diet allows your body to naturally produce ketones in the liver and use them as energy. When you limit your carbohydrate and sugar intake, your body stops using glucose and insulin. With this, your body can enter a natural state of ketosis, where ketones are produced to help break down fats."

Over the last 13 months, Samantha has lost over 60 pounds from going keto — and she did it all without working out. "I had many life changes, so I have taken a bit of a break from the gym," she said. She used to do HIIT classes and strength training but has since shifted her focused to cleaning up her diet and taking care of her health. She was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and her doctor recommended the keto plan in order to help with her symptoms. "I began seeing a nutritionist shortly after and began my journey."

Although the weight loss has been a welcomed side effect of the diet, Samantha says she has experienced so many more positive changes in her life. "Besides weight loss, I have so much energy. I have a very active job, and I was always sluggish and tired," she recalled. "Now I have tons of energy and my focus is always sharp. It has also given me self-confidence and taught me the valuable lesson of self-love, which is the most important lesson for women to have." She has additionally found relief from her PCOS symptoms.

She eats two meals a day because she also "incorporated intermittent fasting into my eating regimen." She eats between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day, and she meal preps every weekend. She usually starts her day with a black coffee and drinks lots of water before her first meal of the day.



For lunch she'll usually have something like a lettuce wrap with turkey, bacon, and mayonnaise. When it comes to dinner, "I am eating pork sausages cooked in ghee with loaded broccoli (sour cream, cheese, bacon)." She doesn't snack often, but when she does, she has "some nuts, cheese curds (so Canadian of me!), and the odd treat that is Coco Polo Chocolate."

Although she's had great success with keto, Samantha admits that it's not easy at first. "It tests your self-control and willpower. You get many cravings for sugar and high-carb foods, but there are always options!" But sticking with the diet even when it gets tough will ensure you see amazing results. We can't wait to see what else Samantha accomplishes!