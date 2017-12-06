 Skip Nav
18 Simple Keto Dinner Recipes That Are Packed With Flavor — but Not Carbs
18 Simple Keto Dinner Recipes That Are Packed With Flavor — but Not Carbs

Alas, a diet that encourages healthy eating without taking away the joys in life, like cheese and butter. The keto diet has gained popularity in recent years because of its effectiveness and adaptability while allowing you to eat delicious food (keto brownie cake anybody?). In a nutshell, keto essentially eliminates carbohydrates and glucose and increases healthy fats in the diet in order to reach a state of ketosis — when the body burns stored fat over stored sugar. Of course, all diets come with certain risks, so you can read about whether this diet is right for you before trying it.

While we all know dinner can be the most challenging meal to get on the table, sticking to the keto guidelines can be just as tough after a long day. These recipes are low to no-carb, quick and easy to get on the dinner table, and won't break your ketosis.

Sticky Keto Sesame Chicken Wings
Garlic Lemon Shrimp and Cauliflower Grits
Keto Tabouleh
Spaghetti Squash Mac and Cheese With Broccoli
Keto Cuban Sliders
Salmon With Crispy Cabbage and Kale
15-minute Paleo Taco Skillet Dinner
Chicken Tortilla-less Soup
Cauliflower "Rice" Stir-Fry
Pan-Seared and Baked Chicken With Creamy Lemon Caper Sauce
Cod With Asparagus in Parchment Paper
Grain-Free Bacon and Shrimp Risotto
Grilled Chicken Salad
Slow Cooker Shredded Beef
Tuna Green Chile Zoodle Casserole
Silky Cauliflower Soup
Paleo Pad Thai
Cast Iron Crispy Chicken Thighs
