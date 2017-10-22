19 Recipes Full of Flavor and Fat but Low in Carbs

If you eschew every other diet out there because you have to literally give all up the yummy stuff, the keto concept (short for ketogenic) will be much more your speed. This low-carb, high-fat plan — with moderate protein portions — works by helping your body to produce ketones in the liver to use as energy in lieu of carbohydrates. What does that mean for your eating habits? You have to take the bun off your burger, but mayo, bacon, and cheese? Still good to go. Behold a variety of deliciously inspiring ways to try it out.



