Are Steel-Cut Oats That Much Healthier Than Rolled Oats?
Be Still, Our RXBAR-Loving Hearts: Pumpkin Spice Is Back!
20+ Fiber-Filled Apple Recipes That Help Cut Down on Added Sugars
19 Recipes Full of Flavor and Fat but Low in Carbs

If you eschew every other diet out there because you have to literally give all up the yummy stuff, the keto concept (short for ketogenic) will be much more your speed. This low-carb, high-fat plan — with moderate protein portions — works by helping your body to produce ketones in the liver to use as energy in lieu of carbohydrates. What does that mean for your eating habits? You have to take the bun off your burger, but mayo, bacon, and cheese? Still good to go. Behold a variety of deliciously inspiring ways to try it out.

Breakfast Bowl
Overnight Breakfast Casserole
Gluten-Free No-Mac and Cheese
Bacon and Brussels Sprout Skewers
Cauliflower "Potato" Salad
Double Chocolate Haystacks
Keto Tabouleh
No-Bake BLT Dip
Low-Carb Mashed Cauliflower
Slow-Cooker Shredded Beef
Keto No Bake N'oatmeal Fudge Bars
Thai Salami Pizza
Low-Carb Biscuits With Bacon and Cheddar
Sticky Keto Sesame Chicken Wings
Spiced "Popcorn"
Southwestern Chicken Salad With Bacon and Avocado
Grain-free Bacon and Shrimp Risotto
Low-Carb Zucchini Nachos
Keto Cuban Sliders
