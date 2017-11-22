20+ Keto Thanksgiving Recipes That Keep It Low-Carb and Delicious

 Skip Nav
There always seems to be a "new" diet out that boasts about leading you to a healthier, leaner life. Lately, it's been the keto diet. Short for ketogenic, the keto diet focuses on cutting out carbohydrates from your diet in order to force your body to use ketones for energy instead of those carbs. But rest assured, anyone on the keto diet still gets plenty of calorie intake — up to 80 percent of which come from healthy fats! So there are plenty of meats, cheeses, and butters in the mix.

If you want to give the keto diet a go, don't procrastinate, start now! Here are plenty of Thanksgiving recipes that will still have you enjoying the holiday. Keep in mind, though, that some of these recipes call for low-fat dairy, but you should opt for full-fat!

Herb-Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey
Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Bacon and Brussels Sprouts Skewers
Kale Caesar Salad
Stuffing With Coconut Flour Bread Chunks
Mashed Cauliflower With Turkey Bacon
Honey Mustard Bacon Wrapped Green Beans
Biscuits With Bacon and Cheddar
Cranberry Sauce With Orange Zest
Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Soup
Cucumber & Avocado Salad
Cranberry Turkey Meatballs
Zucchini Nachos
Lemon Garlic Black Pepper Shrimp
Roasted Broccoli Rabe
Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower Rice
No-Bake BLT Dip
Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars
No-Bake Watermelon Cake
Chocolate Pecan Pie
Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream
