 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
RXBAR
Be Still, Our RXBAR-Loving Hearts: Pumpkin Spice Is Back!
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Kettlebell Tattoos Are Here to Permanently Celebrate Your Gains

If you're ready for some new ink and you're obsessed with kettlebell workouts, then we have plenty of inspiration for you. From tiny designs with minimalist lines to intricate and colorful works of art, there are so many ways to show off your affinity for the curved cast iron. Now's the time to permanently celebrate all your hard work and #gainz.

Related
25+ Tattoos That Show a Serious Love of Running

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Gym CultureWorkoutsTattoos
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
by Hedy Phillips
Initial Tattoos
Tattoos
by Nicole Yi
Game of Thrones Tattoos
Game of Thrones
by Perri Konecky
Castle Tattoo Ideas
Beauty Trends
by Alaina Demopoulos
Tiny Tattoos For Parents
Tattoos
Adorable Kid-Inspired Tiny Tattoos Every Parent Is Going to Want to Ink Their Skin With
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds