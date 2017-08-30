Kettlebell Tattoos
Kettlebell Tattoos Are Here to Permanently Celebrate Your Gains
If you're ready for some new ink and you're obsessed with kettlebell workouts, then we have plenty of inspiration for you. From tiny designs with minimalist lines to intricate and colorful works of art, there are so many ways to show off your affinity for the curved cast iron. Now's the time to permanently celebrate all your hard work and #gainz.
