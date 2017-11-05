Don't Eat Another Bagel Without This (Dairy-Free) Chive Cream Cheese

People ask me all the time what kinds of food I miss eating since I became vegan. There are only two answers that come to mind: sourdough bread with butter and an everything bagel with chive cream cheese. My craving for the former has recently been answered since I discovered a creamy, cultured vegan butter made locally in Northern California, but getting my hands on the latter has been increasingly more difficult. That is, until I met Kite Hill Cream Cheese Style Spreads.

Much of my family lives in Long Island, NY, which is home to the best bagels on planet Earth (I'm willing to fight you on this). Ever since I was a kid, I would always ask my mom for an everything bagel with chive cream cheese when we visited my family in NY, so when I heard Kite Hill made a dairy-free Chive Cream Cheese Style Spread, I nearly lost my mind. This cream cheese is made from almonds, and it's only 78 calories per serving. You only get six grams of fat and three grams of carbs, and you also get to clock in three grams of protein. It's a wonder spread!

Oh, you're wondering how it tastes? The first identifying factor is that it spreads on your bagel exactly the same way traditional cream cheese does. The texture is identical, so you don't have to worry about any weird clumps happening on your breakfast plate. It has the perfect amount of chives and salt in it, and there are no weird or overpowering flavors happening. Most importantly, you would never ever in a million years guess that this cream cheese was made from almonds rather than cow milk. Go ahead. Give it to your dairy-loving friends and see what they say.

If chive isn't your vibe, fret not. Kite Hill also makes Plain and Jalapeño flavors, both of which are wildly delicious and both of which are currently living in my fridge. Bagels aren't the only way you can enjoy this vegan cream cheese, by the way. Spread it on crackers, mix it into mashed potatoes, or stuff it in some baked bell peppers. The possibilities are endless — and the creamy taste will blow your mind.

Whether you're vegan, lactose-intolerant, or trying to cut back on dairy, this is the spread for you! It's also an especially good cream cheese to eat if you're trying to lose weight, since it's much lower in calories and fat. Isn't it nice to know you don't have to sacrifice taste for health?