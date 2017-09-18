Lady Gaga's Upcoming Documentary Shows What It's Like to Live With Fibromyalgia

Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride

She has become such a household name that you almost can't imagine Lady Gaga as anything else but a powerhouse performer and activist. But in an upcoming documentary on Netflix, called Gaga: Five Foot Two, Lady Gaga opens up about the very real, very human struggles she faces each day.

Set to be released on Sept. 22, Gaga: Five Foot Two dives into many different parts of Lady Gaga's life, from her breakup with Taylor Kinney to her feud with Madonna. But Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, took to Twitter today to announce that another significant part of this documentary will chronicle her battle with fibromyalgia.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder that affects five million people in the US. It causes widespread musculoskeletal pain, as well as fatigue, memory loss, trouble sleeping, and mood issues. Women are more likely to be diagnosed with fibromyalgia than men are, and it's known to also cause depression or anxiety, irritable bowel syndrome, and tension headaches.

Lady Gaga shared a photo last year in November when she was at the hospital getting treatment for her chronic pain. Although we didn't know then that she was fighting fibromyalgia, we knew she was dealing with some pretty significant pain.

Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors. I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day gets a little easier. Plus I got @wanaynay by my side. "Hey Girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other." 🌸 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Nov 17, 2016 at 1:49pm PST

"Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors," she wrote. She hopes this documentary and her openness about fibromyalgia will encourage others to get the help they need and deserve.