 Skip Nav
Get Tickets to
POPSUGAR Play/Ground ⚡️
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Gold-Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Uses HIIT Workouts to Prep For 2020 Olympic Games
Myths About Weightlifting
Beginner Fitness Tips
The 5 Things You Need to Stop Believing About Lifting Heavy Weights
Why Am I Always Bloated?
Women's Health
The 1 Change I Made to Cure 10 Years of Feeling Bloated
Healthy Morning Routine Tips
Healthy Living Tips
The 5 Things I Do Every Morning to Stay Healthy

Laurie Hernandez Training For 2020 Olympics

Gold-Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Uses HIIT Workouts to Prep For 2020 Olympic Games

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 15: Silver medalist Lauren Hernandez of the United States celeberates on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Balance Beam on day 10 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Rio Olympic Arena on August 15, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The 2020 Olympics will be here sooner than we think, and if you're like me, you cannot wait for the gymnastics competition to air. Since I don't have the power to make the Olympics come any sooner, I settled with the second-best option to get my gymnastics fix: speaking with two-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez about how she's preparing for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Related:
Rio 2016: Team USA Women's Gymnastics Team
Meet Team USA's Rockstar Women's Gymnastics Squad

Laurie has taken time off to travel and enjoy life, but she shared with POPSUGAR that she's excited to begin competing by 2019. "It's definitely not going to be any easier, but I think going to a previous Olympics will help me because I have more experience," Laurie told POPSUGAR. Although she feels a little bit of pressure to have new and exciting routines that are just as good, or better, than her ones in Rio, Laurie is currently focused on her training. She told POPSUGAR that she's been spending more time in a regular gym than in a gymnastics facility due to her travels. "My workouts at a regular gym have changed to make sure that they're preparing me to get back into gymnastics . . . I'm doing a lot of HIIT workouts and some cardio," said Laurie.

Related:
Aly Raisman Returning to 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
It's Official: Aly Raisman Plans on Returning to Compete in the 2020 Olympics

While most of her HIIT workouts incorporate bodyweight exercises, Laurie explained that she's been adding weights into the mix because it helps strengthen her knees. "Having to tumble and pound on my knees so much as a gymnast, squatting with heavy weight has helped a lot with the amount of pressure on my knees."

ADVERTISEMENT
Related:
Laurie Hernandez at the Olympic Team Finals 2016 | Pictures
Relive Laurie Hernandez's Golden Night in Rio With Team USA

Laurie has become a role model and inspiration for young kids and teenagers all over the world. She said, "Knowing that little kids are watching is definitely motivating for me because I want them to be proud. And I want them to see that anything is possible — they don't have to set limits for themselves." Laurie knows how far recognition can go, which is why she partnered with Incredible Eggs on their "You're Incredible Because . . ." contest, which allows parents to nominate and explain how proud they are of their kids. Head to the site to find out more about the competition and meet the 2018 winners.

Image Source: Getty / Laurence Griffiths
Join the conversation
From Our Partners
Aly Raisman Tweets About Leotards and Victim-Shaming
Olympics
"Leotards Are Not the Problem": Aly Raisman Gets Real About Victim-Blaming in Gymnastics
by Karenna Meredith
Olympians at the Oscars 2018
Oscars
Team USA Made Their Way From Pyeongchang to Hollywood For the Oscars!
by Dominique Michelle Astorino
How Many Olympic Medals Did Team USA Women Win in 2018?
Olympics
For the First Time in 20 Years, Team USA's Female Athletes Won More Medals Than the Men
by Victoria Messina
Is Adam Rippon Single?
Olympics
Adam Rippon's Relationship Status Is a Little Hazy, but We Do Know His Celebrity Crush
by Monica Sisavat
Chloe Kim Instagram Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
13 Reasons Chloe Kim's Instagram Feed Should Earn Her Another Gold Medal
by Karenna Meredith
Aly Raisman Diet
Aly Raisman
These Are the Healthy Snacks That Fuel Aly Raisman Before and After Her Workouts
by Victoria Messina
2020 Summer Olympics Details
Olympics
The Countdown Is On: What We Know About the 2020 Summer Olympics
by Jen Glantz
Michelle Kwan Doing Yoga
Olympics
The Workout That Keeps Olympic Figure Skater Michelle Kwan Fit and Happy
by Gina Florio
Who Is Jamie Anderson?
Olympics
Yoga-Loving Olympian Jamie Anderson Is Ready to Take the DWTS Stage
by Emily Cappiello
Who Is Adam Rippon?
Olympics
Because Life Is Beautiful, Adam Rippon Will Be on Our TVs Again Soon — on DWTS
by Jen Glantz
Who Is Mirai Nagasu?
Olympics
Everything You Need to Know About Figure Skater — and DWTS Star! — Mirai Nagasu
by Caroline Rowland
Who Is Chris Mazdzer?
Olympics
7 Reasons to Watch Olympic Luger Chris Mazdzer on Dancing With the Stars
by Caroline Rowland
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy Beauty by POPSUGAR POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2018 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds