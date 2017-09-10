Laverne Cox Is the New Face of Ivy Park, Because There's Still Good Left in the World

Today is an exciting day — it's the official release of the Ivy Park Fall 2017 collection, and although we're sad to see Summer go, we can't wait to see what the new athleisure season brings us. Since Beyoncé released her fashionable activewear line last year, Ivy Park has been rising in popularity with some of the most sought-after workout clothes to ever hit the shelves. Just when you thought the brand couldn't get any bigger, though, this year's Fall campaign showed us that Beyoncé has some fresh ideas up her sleeve.

In case you missed out on the Grammys earlier this year, Laverne Cox and Beyoncé met for the first time. Laverne shared how thrilled she was to meet the queen, and it was clear from the start that a fruitful (and glamorous) friendship was born. Fast forward several months later, and Laverne is now the face of the new Ivy Park campaign. And she looks damn good in the Fall gear.

"Ivy Park believes the capabilities achieved through sport, health, and wellness can positively impact every aspect of our lives, and provide us the courage and determination to achieve our goals," Ivy Park said in a press release. "Each cast member believes this as well, choosing to live an active lifestyle."

Laverne Cox is best known as a transgender rights activist and the first transgender individual to be nominated for an Emmy. In 2015, she was named one of the most influential people in the world by Time magazine, and that same year, she posed nude in the annual Allure naked issue. As someone who constantly encourages people to engage in self-care and love themselves above all else, Laverne is an inspiring, honest beacon of wellness. It's no wonder Beyoncé hand-picked her to usher in Ivy Park's newest collection.