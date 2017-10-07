 Skip Nav
Ab Workouts
Get Insanely Ripped Abs With This 10-Minute CrossFit Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This

A Light Version of Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Cook up Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

To warm myself up from the inside, I crave soup when it is cold outside. And adding the warming spice mixture of curry to the soup pot offers metabolic-boosting powers to each bowl. I recently made a pot of creamy and thick butternut squash soup with curry and coconut milk that was warming but also subtly sweet.

Related
This Creamy Vegan Curry Is Comfort in a Bowl

In this recipe, I used light coconut milk that contains 68 percent less fat than regular stuff, significantly cutting the calories of this tasty recipe.

Roasted ButterNut and Curry Soup

Roasted ButterNut and Curry Soup

Ingredients

  1. 1 large butternut squash (about 3 pounds)
  2. 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  3. 1 medium size onion, diced
  4. 3 stalks celery, diced
  5. 2 tablespoons curry powder
  6. 1 teaspoon turmeric
  7. 1 teaspoon cumin
  8. 1 teaspoon coriander
  9. 3 cups light coconut milk
  10. 3 cups vegetable stock
  11. 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  12. 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
  1. Optional Garnish: nonfat Greek yogurt, chopped cilantro, toasted cashews

Directions

  1. Bake squash on baking tray at 400 degrees, about an hour, until you can stick a knife through it with no resistance.
  2. When cool enough to handle, cut squash in half, scoop out the seeds and discard, then scoop out pulp and set aside.
  3. Place oil in 6-quart soup pot over high heat and sauté onion until it is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add celery, curry, turmeric, cumin, and coriander and sauté for 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water to pot, cover, and cook for about 7 minutes until celery is very tender, stirring occasionally. Add more water if needed.
  4. Place soft veggies in food processor along with pulp of squash and blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.
  5. Place pureed veggie mixture in soup pot. Add coconut milk and salt; whisk until well mixed. Heat mixture over medium heat until soup until soup is warm. Stir in lemon juice.
  6. Garnish each bowl with yogurt, chopped cilantro, and nuts, or any combination of the three. Serve warm.

Information

Category
Soups/Stews
Yield
6

Nutrition

Calories per serving
372
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesHealthy LivingSoupFall
Emily14956574 Emily14956574 3 years
how many servings does this make and what is a serving size? Thanks!
veganfaery veganfaery 6 years
Used only can of coconut milk and it was very good.
arcticpuppet arcticpuppet 7 years
this looks great!
Original Recipes
by Nicole Perry
Soup Freezer Packs
Healthy Recipes
When You Want Homemade Soup Fast, Grab This Out of Your Freezer
by Jenny Sugar
Healthy Homemade Granola Recipe
Healthy Recipes
This Healthy Ginger-Molasses Granola Will Keep You Full and Focused
by Kathryn McLamb
Paleo Truffles
Healthy Recipes
The Paleo Alternative to Peppermint Patties
by Lizzie Fuhr
What Is Golden Milk?
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds