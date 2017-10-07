A Light Version of Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Cook up Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
To warm myself up from the inside, I crave soup when it is cold outside. And adding the warming spice mixture of curry to the soup pot offers metabolic-boosting powers to each bowl. I recently made a pot of creamy and thick butternut squash soup with curry and coconut milk that was warming but also subtly sweet.
In this recipe, I used light coconut milk that contains 68 percent less fat than regular stuff, significantly cutting the calories of this tasty recipe.
Roasted ButterNut and Curry Soup
Ingredients
- 1 large butternut squash (about 3 pounds)
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium size onion, diced
- 3 stalks celery, diced
- 2 tablespoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon coriander
- 3 cups light coconut milk
- 3 cups vegetable stock
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- Optional Garnish: nonfat Greek yogurt, chopped cilantro, toasted cashews
Directions
- Bake squash on baking tray at 400 degrees, about an hour, until you can stick a knife through it with no resistance.
- When cool enough to handle, cut squash in half, scoop out the seeds and discard, then scoop out pulp and set aside.
- Place oil in 6-quart soup pot over high heat and sauté onion until it is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add celery, curry, turmeric, cumin, and coriander and sauté for 5 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water to pot, cover, and cook for about 7 minutes until celery is very tender, stirring occasionally. Add more water if needed.
- Place soft veggies in food processor along with pulp of squash and blend until smooth, about 3 minutes.
- Place pureed veggie mixture in soup pot. Add coconut milk and salt; whisk until well mixed. Heat mixture over medium heat until soup until soup is warm. Stir in lemon juice.
- Garnish each bowl with yogurt, chopped cilantro, and nuts, or any combination of the three. Serve warm.
Information
- Category
- Soups/Stews
- Yield
- 6
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 372
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lizzie Fuhr