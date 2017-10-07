Cook up Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup

To warm myself up from the inside, I crave soup when it is cold outside. And adding the warming spice mixture of curry to the soup pot offers metabolic-boosting powers to each bowl. I recently made a pot of creamy and thick butternut squash soup with curry and coconut milk that was warming but also subtly sweet.



In this recipe, I used light coconut milk that contains 68 percent less fat than regular stuff, significantly cutting the calories of this tasty recipe.