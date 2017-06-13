The Secret to Losing Belly Fat

While focusing on crunches will strengthen your abs, it unfortunately will not get rid of the extra fat around your waist. To get rid of ab flab, it's essential to regularly include calorie-burning cardio in your routine. And not just any kind of cardio — it's important to focus on interval training; alternating between moderate and speedy bursts of exercise is the key.

A study in the International Journal of Obesity revealed that when compared to women who cycled at a consistent pace for 40 minutes, women who worked out for 20 minutes, but alternated between eight-second sprints and 12 seconds of low-intensity cycling, lost more belly fat after 15 weeks. Work out half as long and lose more fat? Sounds good to me!



3 Things to Help You Have a Tighter and More Toned Tummy Related

You can do intervals with virtually any type of activity. Here are some ways to incorporate them into your routine: