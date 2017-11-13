 Skip Nav
Low-Carb Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Make You Forget the Stuffing

For someone who practices the low-carb way of life, Thanksgiving is a total buzzkill. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, various pies — even the sweet potato casserole is covered with marshmallows! Besides turkey, there aren't many dishes that grace the Thanksgiving table sans the white, wheat, or grain. So whether you're hosting or want to bring something mouthwatering to the party, here are a few low-carb dishes that will make everyone drool from the appetizer to dessert.

Italian-Style Stuffed Peppers
Beef and Vegetable Stew
Coconut Curry Butternut Squash Soup
Cheesy Cauliflower Mac
Vegetable Chard Wraps
Kabocha Squash Fries With Spicy Sriracha Yogurt
Peanut Butter Fat Bombs
Asparagus and Salmon Bundles
Bacon and Brussels Skewers
Low-Carb Pumpkin Pie
Spicy Sweet Potato Salad
Kale Caesar Salad
Red Pepper and Lentil Bake
Black and White Bean Soup With Sweet Potatoes
Honey Mustard Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans
Candied Acorn Squash Rings
Creamy Nutmeg Broccoli Soup
Fall Farmers Market Salad
Parmesan Roasted Cauliflower Rice
Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini
Easy Herb-Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey
