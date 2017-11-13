Low-Carb Thanksgiving Recipes That Will Make You Forget the Stuffing

For someone who practices the low-carb way of life, Thanksgiving is a total buzzkill. Mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, various pies — even the sweet potato casserole is covered with marshmallows! Besides turkey, there aren't many dishes that grace the Thanksgiving table sans the white, wheat, or grain. So whether you're hosting or want to bring something mouthwatering to the party, here are a few low-carb dishes that will make everyone drool from the appetizer to dessert.