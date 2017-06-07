Torch Calories With This Low-Impact High-Intensity Workout

You can build muscle and burn calories without all that jumping around, which can be hard your joints, especially your ankles, knees, hips, and even your lower back. This low-impact high-intensity workout, created by Justin Norris and Taylor Gainor, cofounders of the LIT Method, builds muscles, burns calories, and minimizes the impact on your joints. Your legs and glutes will burn after this 30-minute sweat sesh. If you have a resistance band and resistance loop, grab them. These fitness props add increased resistance to some of the exercise to work your muscles more. But trust us, this workout is beneficial without them.

On Dani: Koral, Alala, and Reebok

On Taylor: Varley and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)

Manduka Yoga Mats