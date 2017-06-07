 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Torch Calories With This Low-Impact High-Intensity Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
3 Reasons New Runners Should Sign Up For a Half-Marathon (It's Not as Crazy as You Think!)
Fitness Gear
Go For the Gold in These 7 Cute, Shiny Sneakers
Class Fitsugar
This Killer Workout Torches Calories — About 500 in 45 Minutes

Low-Impact Workout | 30-Minute Video

Torch Calories With This Low-Impact High-Intensity Workout

You can build muscle and burn calories without all that jumping around, which can be hard your joints, especially your ankles, knees, hips, and even your lower back. This low-impact high-intensity workout, created by Justin Norris and Taylor Gainor, cofounders of the LIT Method, builds muscles, burns calories, and minimizes the impact on your joints. Your legs and glutes will burn after this 30-minute sweat sesh. If you have a resistance band and resistance loop, grab them. These fitness props add increased resistance to some of the exercise to work your muscles more. But trust us, this workout is beneficial without them.

On Dani: Koral, Alala, and Reebok
On Taylor: Varley and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL)
Manduka Yoga Mats
Join the conversation
Beginner Workouts30-minute WorkoutsFull-body WorkoutsClass FitsugarFitness VideoWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
Summer
A 4-Week Summer Workout Plan, Complete With Printables and Videos
by Jenny Sugar
Should I Do Strength or Cardio First?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
by Michele Foley
Bodyweight HIIT Workout
Bodyweight Exercises
Lose Weight, Build Muscle: This HIIT Circuit Burns Calories Well After the Workout Is Over
by Michele Foley
500-Calorie-Burning Workout
Class Fitsugar
This Killer Workout Torches Calories — About 500 in 45 Minutes
by Anna Renderer
Split Squat With Overhead Press
Arm Exercises
The Killer Total-Body Move You're Probably Not Doing Enough Of
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds