35 Lower-Body Exercises to Shape Your Legs — and You Can Do Them All at Home

Although it's nice to take a trip to the gym and work up a sweat with all the equipment that's available to you, there are times when you just want to work out at home. And you don't necessarily need dumbbells or barbells to sculpt and shape your body. We gathered some of the most effective lower-body exercises that will tone your thighs, lift your butt, and build strength in your lower back. The best part is you don't need any gym equipment to make it happen. Just bring yourself and a good playlist. Let's get to work!