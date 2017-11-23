 Skip Nav
35 Lower-Body Exercises to Shape Your Legs — and You Can Do Them All at Home

Although it's nice to take a trip to the gym and work up a sweat with all the equipment that's available to you, there are times when you just want to work out at home. And you don't necessarily need dumbbells or barbells to sculpt and shape your body. We gathered some of the most effective lower-body exercises that will tone your thighs, lift your butt, and build strength in your lower back. The best part is you don't need any gym equipment to make it happen. Just bring yourself and a good playlist. Let's get to work!

Plié Squat
Forward Backward Lunge
Alternating Side Lunge
Reverse Lunge and Kick
Split Lunge Jumps
Single-Leg Bridge Lift
Elevated Split Squat
Lying Butt Lifts
Side Kicks
Jump Squats
Pulsing Plié Squat
Standing Booty Kicks
Elbow Plank Donkey Kick
Basic Squats
Warrior 3
Good Morning
Leg Balance Warrior 3
Single-Leg Toe Touch
Standing Dirty Dog
Lunge Skips
Gate Swings With Cross
Single-Leg Squat
Narrow Squat
Chair Pose
Squat and Reach
Wall Sit
Donkey Kicks
Pilates Swimming
Single-Leg Toe Touch
Side Saddle Leg Lifts
Side Skater
