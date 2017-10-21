These 13 Halloween Candies Have the Fewest Calories

There are fun-size candies everywhere! At the grocery store, on your coworker's desk, and on the counter at the bank. Pretty soon you'll have to pick out which Halloween candy you'll be giving out, and if you have kiddos to take trick-or-treating, they'll be bringing home pumpkins filled with candy!

You should definitely partake in your favorite (hello, Reese's!), and you can even do a little extra exercise to work off those treats. But if you're watching your waistline, it's best to stick to the candies that offer the fewest calories. If you have the choice, go for these.

1 treat size (fun size) Calories Fat (g) Sugar (g) SweeTarts 10 0 2.4 Charleston Chew 30 0 10 Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 0 7 Milk Duds 40 2 6.3 Mike & Ike 50 0 9 Nerds 50 0 12 Nestlé Crunch 60 3 7 York Peppermint Pattie 60 1 11 3 Musketeers 63 2 10 Dots (5 pieces) 63 0 11 Hershey's Bar 67 4 7.7 Raisinets 67 2.7 9.7 Kit Kat 70 3 7

If calories aren't your concern but ingredients are, go for these vegan Halloween treats or these candies that are gluten-free. Or head to the kitchen and make healthier versions of your favorite treats, like Almond Joys and Peppermint Patties.