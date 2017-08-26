 Skip Nav
Gluten-Free, Vegan, Sinfully Delicious Brownies
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Tells Us About Her Week of Workouts (Spoiler Alert: It's Intense)
Heading to the NYC? Here's the Only Travel Guide You Need
These 7 Breakfasts Are Perfectly Proportioned For Weight Loss

When you're on a mission to lose weight, it's essential to have a healthy breakfast. And we love the concept of counting macros and focusing on the quality of calories versus just the calorie number itself, so we consulted our macro-counting expert and nutrition coach Carrie McMahon to create the balance of those concepts: macro breakfasts for weight loss.

Here's Why Macronutrients Are an Important Part of a Healthy Diet

When you're counting macros for weight loss, Carrie has told us time and time again to focus on high protein, fibrous carbs, and healthy fats — with the exact proportions being a 20 percent fat, 45 percent carbohydrate, 35 percent protein split.

Counting that on your own can be challenging at first, so she pulled 7 of her favorite POPSUGAR Fitness breakfast recipes to showcase what those proportions look like in food form. No guesswork, no counting, just eating . . . and losing weight. Enjoy these tasty dishes all week long, using whole ingredients like eggs, oats, kale, and even dark chocolate!

Tofu Scramble With Kale and Sweet Potatoes
Overnight Oats
Paleo Breakfast Bowl
Spinach Feta Wrap
Cheddar Egg Muffins
Chocolate Coconut Almond Overnight Oats
No-Bake Veggie Frittata
