These 7 Breakfasts Are Perfectly Proportioned For Weight Loss

When you're on a mission to lose weight, it's essential to have a healthy breakfast. And we love the concept of counting macros and focusing on the quality of calories versus just the calorie number itself, so we consulted our macro-counting expert and nutrition coach Carrie McMahon to create the balance of those concepts: macro breakfasts for weight loss.

When you're counting macros for weight loss, Carrie has told us time and time again to focus on high protein, fibrous carbs, and healthy fats — with the exact proportions being a 20 percent fat, 45 percent carbohydrate, 35 percent protein split.

Counting that on your own can be challenging at first, so she pulled 7 of her favorite POPSUGAR Fitness breakfast recipes to showcase what those proportions look like in food form. No guesswork, no counting, just eating . . . and losing weight. Enjoy these tasty dishes all week long, using whole ingredients like eggs, oats, kale, and even dark chocolate!