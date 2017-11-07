Customize Your 7-Day Macro Meal Plan With These Mix-and-Match Weight-Loss Recipes

Have you switched to counting macros for weight loss? Many women are finding that it's a smarter approach to dieting than simply counting calories. With macros (short for macronutrients), you'll ensure you're getting the right kinds of calories vs. just looking at an ambiguous number.

Carrie McMahon — nutrition coach, trainer, macro expert, and author of Why You Should Count Macronutrients, Not Calories — knows first-hand how hard dieting can be and went through a horrible cycle of restricting calories. "I used to be a binge eater because I held to strict restrictions, and that tore my life apart," she told POPSUGAR.

"Now I don't see some foods as 'good' versus some foods as 'evil,' and I don't feel the need to binge and overeat on those 'evil foods,'" she said. "All foods can fit into my daily lifestyle, and I've learned how to eat my favorite treats in moderation instead of all-out cheat days." She built that concept into a weeklong meal plan for you so you don't have to stress about "cheat days" either. "I've picked macro-balanced recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and even dessert!"

These meals are optimized with the right macro distribution for weight loss, and you won't feel restricted at all. These are some of Carrie's favorite POPSUGAR recipes, and yes . . . there's pizza involved. "When life doesn't feel constricted by food, you'll feel free and alive, and your mind and body will be more connected and healthier than ever."