 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Healthy Eating Tips
17 Coconut Shell Smoothie Bowls That Will Change Your Idea of Breakfast Forever
Chia Seeds
The Right and Wrong Way to Eat Chia Seeds
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
16 Kickass Fitness Quotes to Motivate Your Monday Workout

Mondays are for daydreaming about the weekend — oh yeah, and getting your healthy lifestyle back on track. This means hitting the gym, having your meals all planned out, and backing away from the margaritas (even though these recipes are amazing). Just putting on your sneakers can be the biggest struggle, so we've rounded up words of wisdom that will help you do just that! Honestly, inspirational quotes can get super cheesy — but sometimes they are exactly what you need to go out and crush it.

Related
9 Relatable (and Hilarious) Fitness Quotes to Set as Your Phone Background

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fitness InspirationMotivational QuotesFitness Motivation
Join The Conversation
Before and After
Listen Closely, Because This Fitness Blogger's Booty Gains Aren't What You Think
by Gina Florio
How Do I Lose Weight?
Fitness Motivation
More Than 50 Tips to Help You Lose Weight
by Michele Foley
How to Have Your Best Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
Change This 1 Thing to Get More From Every Workout
by Brandi Kupchella
Fitness Blogger Shows How Misleading Photos Are
Fitness Motivation
7 Before and After Photos That Prove Things Aren't Always as They Seem
by Perri Konecky
Weight-Loss Motivation Quotes
Inspiration
27 Quotes That Will Inspire Weight Loss AND Self-Love
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds