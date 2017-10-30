This Mother-Daughter Before-and-After Weight-Loss Story Will Warm Your Heart

We caught up with Alexis Eggleton and her mom, "Momma Shelley," while they were on the Weight Watchers Cruise in the Caribbean over Mother's Day weekend. The two have been on the Weight Watchers plan together to lose weight and get healthy — and the results have been amazing in a number of ways.

Alexis and Shelley: Before

In a true "like mother, like daughter," scenario, the duo has similar taste in exercise (wait until you see their favorites!) . . . and in snacks, and fitness trackers, and even the way they talk! They've credited their journey with Weight Watchers for bridging a generational and geographical gap, as well as bringing them emotionally closer together while bettering their health.

POPSUGAR: What made you decide to start your weight-loss journey?

Alexis Eggleton: I was on vacation, and I was too embarrassed to go to the pool. I didn't want to feel heavy or slow or embarrassed anymore. So I started Weight Watchers on the second day of vacation, in a hotel room with no fridge.

Shelley Eggleton: I didn't like feeling tired. I had no energy and my physical appearance was affecting my self-esteem.

POPSUGAR: What made you choose to do this journey together?

AE: There's strength in knowing you're not alone. And having someone to keep me accountable has been so helpful!

SE: It's a common goal and a bonding opportunity for us.

PS: What drew you to Weight Watchers specifically?

AE: I wanted a program that felt sustainable. I'd tried enough "miracle diets" that always led me to regain the weight I'd lost.

SE: Because it works! It has worked for me before, and I knew it could again.

"We're in different generations, but Weight Watchers is something we can share."

PS: What weight-loss methods had you tried before?

AE: Pick one and I've tried it! Cabbage soup, cayenne pepper juice cleanse, other diet programs. The moment I would try to eat real food or deviate from their program, I would gain.

SE: I've tried every diet "quick fix" and I never maintained the weight I lost.

PS: What about WW really worked for you?

AE: I've customized my Weight Watchers program to work for me and my lifestyle. Working moms, retirees, commuters like me — everyone can tailor their program to their unique circumstances. It wasn't about fitting my life into my weight loss, but rather incorporating healthier habits into my lifestyle.

SE: I loved Dr. Gary Foster's (chief scientific officer at Weight Watchers) lectures on the Weight Watchers Cruise. It really is about a body-mind-spirit connection. Weight Watchers has taught me the importance of forming healthier patterns that can help sustain my weight loss.

PS: What's the best part of doing this as a mother-daughter team?

AE: We don't live close by, but this is an experience we can share no matter where we are.

SE: We're in different generations, but this is something we can share. We're also very competitive in nature, so we motivate each other.

PS: What's your favorite way to work out?

AE: I love Spin classes. They're intense and great cardio!

SE: I like biking. I have an indoor bike for the Winter and an outdoor bike for the warmer months. There are several trails near my home.

Alexis and Shelley: After

PS: What's your weekly exercise schedule?

AE: I always work out on Mondays, because I believe in the "Never Miss a Monday" philosophy! If you work out, get enough rest, and eat healthy on Mondays, you're much more likely to carry that through your week!

SE: I didn't have one before the Weight Watchers Cruise, but one of the takeaways I got from all the lessons was the importance of having a detailed plan. It's not enough to say, "I'll do this three times a week." I need to plan which days and stick to it.

PS: How do you keep workouts exciting?

AE: I'll try anything — Spin, Bikram yoga, hiking, HIIT. Whenever I get bored, I just switch up my routine for a few days!

SE: I change based on the seasons.

PS: How much weight have each of you lost?

AE: 94.6 pounds.

SE: 11.2 pounds.

Alexis and Shelley: Before

PS: What was the first big difference, other than the number on the scale, that really made you feel proud and excited?

AE: I feel lighter and I have so much more energy! Gone are the days of getting winded walking up the stairs! On the Weight Watchers Cruise we took the stairs all day, every day! No elevators allowed!

SE: My husband complimented me. I was wearing a dress I hadn't worn in a while, and he noticed!

PS: How do you track your weight loss?

AE: My WW app.

SE: On my Weight Watchers app.

PS: What's a typical day of meals and snacks?

AE: Hard-boiled eggs, a banana, and espresso for breakfast; avocado toast or a quinoa kale bowl for lunch. Snacks are apples, grapes, oranges, and maybe some cheese. Dinners are usually lean protein and two veggies. I love fish and shellfish, and I've been obsessing over roasted fennel lately!

SE: Breakfast is overnight oats; lunch is salad with grilled chicken and a side of fruit; snacks are usually fruits or veggies; dinner is lean protein, veggies, and a sensible portion of potato or starch.

PS: Do you count calories?

AE: No, I don't count calories, because not all calories are created equal. Three hundred calories of sugary snacks won't satiate me like 300 calories of lean protein and veggies! I also try to track my protein intake to ensure I'm eating enough protein to fuel my body for my workouts.

SE: No, I count SmartPoints on the WW Beyond the Scale program. I don't think calories give me a true sense of my intake.

Alexis and Shelley: After

PS: What are the healthy staples that are always in your fridge?

AE: Bananas, apples, RXBARs, Al Fresco chicken sausage patties, Western Bagels, Tzatziki dip, and Trader Joe's feta spread.

SE: Greek yogurt, bananas, melon, kiwis, cucumbers, tomatoes, Babybel Light cheese.

PS: How do you strategize for meals out?

AE: I plan ahead and eat lighter throughout the day. I'll make my snacks whole fruits instead of carbs to save my intake for the meal out. When we're out, I always try to pick the seafood option, which has the added benefit of usually being lower in SmartPoints.

SE: I always incorporate a salad, [choose] a lean protein, and try to limit my carbs.

"Taking this journey together has brought us so much closer. It's a pretty great side benefit to getting healthy!"

PS: Do you use a fitness tracker?

AE: I love my Fitbit Alta. My family has competitions, and I also compete with other WW members!

SE: I have a Fitbit Alta, and my family and I compete weekly.

PS: What role did WW play in your journey? Would you recommend it?

AE: WW gave me the tools to change my life. I lost weight and gained the confidence to cut my hair, quit my job, and move in with my boyfriend. To say that WW changed my life is an understatement!

SE: It was the most sensible plan. Losing weight after menopause is challenging, but the combination or eating healthy and moving more helps me lose weight.

PS: What have been some special moments together in this journey?

AE: Hiking up Dunn's River Falls in Jamaica on the Weight Watchers Cruise was amazing! We were in the middle of the tropics, holding hands while we climbed 900-plus feet of waterfalls. For someone who used to get winded taking the stairs, it was an enormous sense of accomplishment, and I got to share it with my mom!

SE: We went on the Weight Watchers Cruise together, and it was awesome. We traveled to Spain a few years ago, but this trip was different because we're in better shape and able to do so much more! We got to meet other members from all over the US, from different backgrounds and different ages, and they inspired us with their stories.



PS: What advice do you have for anyone starting out on a weight-loss journey?

AE: Give yourself the same love, patience, and energy you give so freely to others. You're worth that effort!

SE: I think it's important to ask "Who are you doing this for?" It has to be for you if it's going to work long term.