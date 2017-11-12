 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Popsugar Interviews
The 3 Things Your Trainer Wishes They Could Tell You
Healthy Recipes
Soothe Sinus Pain With This Simple Apple Cider Vinegar Brew
CALIA by Carrie Underwood
7 Patterned Workout Pieces So Cute, You'll Want to Go to the Gym Immediately
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Naked Yoga Photos Are Gorgeous and Totally #SFW

Doing yoga can help make you feel clear, calm, and stripped of any negativity, anxiety, or insecurities. And to get you deeper into feeling pure and blissful, you might find practicing without clothes on can help you reach new levels of clarity, openness, and joy. Or you might think it's totally crazy and would rather find inspiration seeing other people do it. Here's a gallery of gorgeous yogis doing yoga in nothing but their skin. Don't worry! They've strategically placed their limbs and the camera so you won't see anything that might make you blush.

Related
Look-Good-Naked Yoga
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NudityWorkoutsYoga
Yoga
This Yoga Sequence Will Loosen Up Insanely Tight Hamstrings
by Jenny Sugar
Stretches to Do in Bed
Yoga
9 Relaxing Stretches You Can Do in Bed
by Jenny Sugar
10-Minute Yoga Workout | CorePower Yoga
Class Fitsugar
Get Long and Lean With CorePower Yoga
by Anna Renderer
Yoga Poses For Better Sleep
Insomnia
Drift Off to Sleep With This Yoga Sequence
by Jenny Sugar
Advanced Yoga Poses | Pictures
Yoga
25 Amazing Yoga Poses Most People Wouldn't Dream of Trying
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds