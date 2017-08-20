Forget Smoothies: 5 New Ways You Can Use Your Protein Powder

If you're anything like me, the only time protein powder comes in handy is when you're making a smoothie. Although this is the most reliable way to get the most out of your protein powder, you're not unleashing its full power unless you're utilizing it in other ways in the kitchen. Protein is one of the most important parts of our diet, especially if we're trying to lose weight, and our fitness level suffers if we're not getting enough of it on a daily basis.

With these unique ways to use the protein powder that's sitting in your cupboard, you'll never be deficient of protein again.



Sprinkle Some Into Your Oatmeal

Breakfast is the meal where it's easiest to reap the benefits of protein powder. Rather than simply mixing it in almond milk or tossing it in a smoothie, try dusting some on your oatmeal instead. It adds a boost of flavor and gives you a jolt of energy at the start of your day. Plus, it will keep you fuller for longer. Here are a few recipes to play with:

Bake With It

You've probably heard this tip before, since there are so many different baking recipes that include protein powder. You can put it in cupcakes, breads, brownies, etc. The possibilities are endless. Try these recipes, and use whatever protein powder you like best:

Mix It Into Your Coffee or Hot Chocolate

Just like you would make a Bulletproof coffee with MCT oil or ghee, you can take your morning beverage to the next level by blending coffee with protein powder. In fact, if you're into Bulletproof coffee, you can stick to your normal routine and simply add protein powder into the mix. It's an easy way to add some flavor and variety to your coffee, while also getting all the nutrients you need.

Cook Savory Dishes With It

It sounds weird at first, but there are quite a few dishes you can make with protein powder, as long as it's not a really sweet or chocolaty flavor. For example, if you're making a quiche, put in half a scoop of pea protein to give your dinner an extra boost of nutrients. Homemade veggie burger patties are another great place to toss in some extra protein. Also consider adding a small amount to your soups or curries.



Make Protein Ice Cream or Popsicles

Give your nice cream an upgrade by putting a scoop of protein powder into your mixing bowl. You can also take your favorite popsicle recipe and throw in some protein, or try these strawberry-banana recovery popsicles. Play around with different flavors and see which combination you like best. Have fun with it!