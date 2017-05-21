 Skip Nav
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym
Class Fitsugar
Skip the Crunches in This Quick Standing Abs Workout
Insomnia
People Swear by This Easy, Unexpected Tea Recipe as an Insomnia Remedy
Bulletproof
Creamy Collagen Coffee: The Energizing, Debloating, Weight-Loss Boosting Drink
Start Packing Your Things — We're All Moving to Pippa Middleton's Gym

Recently we found out that Pippa Middleton is shredding for the wedding at Grace Belgravia, a wellness club that specializes in antiaging, preventative medicine, and being quintessentially extra in all things health. According to its website, it seems to be specifically for women, as it says, "the Club is led by a team of internationally recognized medical experts, therapists, personal trainers, nutritionists and chefs, that all work together to support you at any stage of womanhood – young adulthood, fertility, pregnancy, child rearing, empty nesting, menopause and aging well."

From IV infusions to detox brunches, personal training to soup and juice cleanses, and spa mani-pedis to a vitamin and supplement dispensary, this place has it all. Behold the wonder that is Grace Belgravia, and don't mind us while we start packing our bags and heading toward our future home.

Grace BelgraviaThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonWedding WorkoutsGym CultureWorkoutsCelebrity WeddingsWedding
